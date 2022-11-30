We round up the selections from our expert Podcast panel ahead of Saturday’s Becher Chase at Aintree.
I’m hoping there’s a Dr in the house at Aintree on Saturday… if you haven’t seen his wins at Chepstow and Sandown last year, go and check them out.
I know they were from lower marks of 113 and 125, but he's an improver.
Aintree isn’t the test it used to be but really good jumpers who are on the pace and try hard never go out of style there, and this horse jumps like a bunny.
He bolted up in his wins last year, he ran well on really deep ground when pipped by Eva’s Oscar, and he had a nice tune up over hurdles recently.
I think he’s made for this race.
You do tend to see the same horses coming back and running well in the Becher – in recent years think of the likes of Vieux Lion Rouge and Walk In the Mill – and I do feel (last year’s runner-up) Hill Sixteen has a massive chance.
The winner from last year Snow Leopardess hasn’t had the ideal preparation this time I don't think but the Sandy Thomson team is absolutely flying.
I’m firmly in the same camp as GC and I promise I've not copied his homework here!
Dr Kananga is going to be some sight over these Aintree fences from what we’ve seen so far.
Full results and free video replays
Download our free iOS and Android app
Football and other sports tips
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.