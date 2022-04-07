Matt Brocklebank was on course for day one of the Randox Grand National as Paul Nicholls underlined his mastery with aging staying chasers.
Paul Nicholls has been winning Grade One jumps races since 1993. Today at Aintree he won a sixth Betway Bowl with a 10-year-old the punters simply couldn’t have on their minds.
Only once since 2018 had Clan Des Obeaux been sent off a bigger price than his Thursday SP of 13/2 and that was when 7/1 for the 2020 Cheltenham Gold Cup.
He’s had his ups-and-downs this horse, there’s no escaping it. But so did See More Business, so did Kauto Star, and Denman, and Silviniaco Conti. Name a top staying chaser who doesn’t.
And as if we all needed some sort of sharp reminder, Clan Des Obeaux is the latest example of the great trainer sweetening up an older chaser just when the rest of the world has apparently given up the ghost.
The phrase ‘sweetening up’ could give the wrong impression about a horse who was second in the King George on his belated seasonal comeback, but there was something decidedly sour about a subsequent Denman Chase effort when sluggish and jumping poorly almost from the off.
Nicholls – who had applied cheekpieces for the first time when Clan bolted up in the 2020 Bowl on this very stage – turned to blinkers, just as he had with Silviniaco Conti deep into his fine career, and the horse duly delivered a huge effort to hold off Conflated by a length after idling close home. Blinkers may well have proved the difference.
The pressure was on the champion trainer following a Cheltenham Festival at which his Countryfile quotes arguably resonated further than most of his horse’s performances on the track, but you can generally count on Nicholls when he targets an Aintree Grade One. Something that punters should have at the forefront of their minds on Friday with Bravemansgame, Hitman and Gelino Bello.
If two years felt like a long time for die-hard Aintree fans to wait for a return to their sacred place in early-April, then it’s no surprise trainer Alex Hales was holding back the tears after a 20-year thirst for Grade One glory was finally quenched in the opening race.
The Manifesto Novices’ Chase lost a little lustre when gambled-on and highly-progressive Erne River checked out early and Pic D’Orhy’s chance was all but gone when blundering badly at the final fence in the back straight, but there was no denying Millers Bank’s superiority in winning by 10 lengths from the Arkle fourth War Lord after jumping superbly throughout.
A beaming Hales said: “I’m quite emotional. This is a hard game but we’re working really hard every day and Sally and I bred this horse as well. It’s brilliant.
“I’m looking forward to the replay as Kielan (Woods, jockey) was very complimentary. It’s been frustrating (season) after two really good years but the horses come out of it and you forget about that on days like this. Now we’ve had a good season!
“If you’d have asked me a week ago, he’d have definitely won – but with every moment that passed I wasn’t so sure! Kielan’s very cool, isn’t he? He’s too cool sometimes for my nerves!
“But the horse looked like he did it fairly well. We’ll take it step by step. I know he’s won well there (over two and a half miles), but he wouldn’t mind going up in trip, either.”
Epatante didn’t mind going up in trip as she scooted to victory in the Betway Aintree Hurdle to give Nicky Henderson a record-equalling fifth victory in the race, Willie and Patrick Mullins won the mares’ bumper six-length scorer Ashroe Diamond and Latenightpass struck for married trainer and jockey combination Tom Ellis and Gina Andrews in the Randox Foxhunters Open Hunters’ Chase.
The drama of the day came in the Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle, the Stewards demoting Pied Piper from a dead-heat success and handing the spoils to Knight Salute and Milton Harris, another handler breaking through at the highest level on the back of a remarkable season.
Davy Russell blamed himself, Harris didn’t seem to be fully behind the decision, while Knight Salute’s jockey Paddy Brennan played the jockeys’ union card again in the inquiry, as he had at Cheltenham after the Pertemps Final (placing remained unchanged), suggesting that Pied Piper being allowed to drift left into the wings of the final flight didn’t cost him anything, concluding that it was simply “a great horse race”.
That it was, but for Gordon Elliott – who runs seven in Saturday’s Randox Grand National as well as four on Friday – a frustrating run of form hit new heights this afternoon.
