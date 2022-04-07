Paul Nicholls has been winning Grade One jumps races since 1993. Today at Aintree he won a sixth Betway Bowl with a 10-year-old the punters simply couldn’t have on their minds.

Only once since 2018 had Clan Des Obeaux been sent off a bigger price than his Thursday SP of 13/2 and that was when 7/1 for the 2020 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

He’s had his ups-and-downs this horse, there’s no escaping it. But so did See More Business, so did Kauto Star, and Denman, and Silviniaco Conti. Name a top staying chaser who doesn’t.

And as if we all needed some sort of sharp reminder, Clan Des Obeaux is the latest example of the great trainer sweetening up an older chaser just when the rest of the world has apparently given up the ghost.

The phrase ‘sweetening up’ could give the wrong impression about a horse who was second in the King George on his belated seasonal comeback, but there was something decidedly sour about a subsequent Denman Chase effort when sluggish and jumping poorly almost from the off.

Nicholls – who had applied cheekpieces for the first time when Clan bolted up in the 2020 Bowl on this very stage – turned to blinkers, just as he had with Silviniaco Conti deep into his fine career, and the horse duly delivered a huge effort to hold off Conflated by a length after idling close home. Blinkers may well have proved the difference.

The pressure was on the champion trainer following a Cheltenham Festival at which his Countryfile quotes arguably resonated further than most of his horse’s performances on the track, but you can generally count on Nicholls when he targets an Aintree Grade One. Something that punters should have at the forefront of their minds on Friday with Bravemansgame, Hitman and Gelino Bello.