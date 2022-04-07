The six-day entries are through for day one of the Randox Grand National Festival and they include Epatante, Clan Des Obeaux and Bravemansgame.

Aintree Thursday entries Epatante could step up to two and a half miles for the first time in the Betway Aintree Hurdle at the Merseyside track on Thursday. The eight-year-old mare was runner-up to Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham last month, having taken the prize in 2020. Trainer Nicky Henderson also has Buveur D’Air, a dual Champion Hurdle winner and victorious in this race in 2017. Gordon Elliott’s Zanahiyr, third in this season’s Champion Hurdle, also has yet to tackle this distance, while last year’s Triumph Hurdle first and second, Quilixios and Adagio, are among the 10 entries completed by Brewin’upastorm, Glory And Fortune, Guard Your Dreams, McFabulous and Monmiral. Clan Des Obeaux will face a maximum of 10 rivals should he bid for back-to-back victories in the Betway Bowl.

The Paul Nicholls-trained dual King George VI Chase winner bypassed Cheltenham to wait for this and he could renew rivalry with Kemboy, who was successful in 2019 for Willie Mullins. Dan Skelton’s Protektorat and Royal Pagaille, from Venetia Williams’ stable, were third and fifth respectively in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Irish Gold Cup hero Conflated (Elliott) was a faller in the Ryanair Chase, while Nigel Twiston-Davies’ popular grey Bristol De Mai is another contender. Eldorado Allen, Itchy Feet, Fakir D’oudairies, Nuts Well and Paint The Dream add further strength in depth. Bravemansgame, a late withdrawal at Cheltenham due to the rain-softened ground, heads 12 entries for the SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Chase. He is unbeaten in four starts over fences and is one of two possibles from the Nicholls yard along with Pic D’orhy. Henry de Bromhead’s Gin On Lime – a remarkable winner of a two-horse race at Cheltenham in November – is the sole Irish entry while Colin Tizzard has three – Elixir De Nutz, The Widow Maker and War Lord.