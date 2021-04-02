Randox Grand National Festival: Thursday entries

The highly-regarded eight year old has not looked back since having his chasing career put on hold earlier this season after registering back-to-back victories over hurdles under top weight in a handicap at Taunton and in a Grade Two at Fontwell last time out.

Having failed on his five previous Grade One outings, including when filling the runner’s up in the 2019 Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at the Merseyside track, Murphy hopes the Barbara Hester-owned gelding can finally open his top level account in the two and a half mile prize.

Murphy said: “Brewin’upastorm is in very good form and I’m really looking forward to running him at Aintree.

“I thought his win in the Grade Two at Fontwell was a very good performance. I hope there is still plenty more to come from as he is certainly going the right way.

“He got a bit of a fright over fences so that is why we switched back to hurdles but it seems to have really worked for him. He has done everything right and I’m happy with his training.

“He missed Cheltenham to make sure he was fresh for this and I’m looking forward to seeing him take his chance in a Grade One again.”

Aintree Thursday entries:

1:45pm Sss Super Alloys Manifesto Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 2m 3f 200y

Eldorado Allen (FR) 7 Colin Tizzard J P Romans & Terry Warner

Elvis Mail (FR) 7 N. W. Alexander The Ladies Who Conor O'Farrell

Espoir de Romay (FR) 7 Kim Bailey The Midgelets David Bass

Fusil Raffles (FR) 6 Nicky Henderson Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Daryl Jacob

Hitman (FR) 5 Paul Nicholls Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Harry Cobden

Phoenix Way (IRE) 8 Harry Fry Mr John P. McManus

Protektorat (FR) 6 Dan Skelton Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales

Shan Blue (IRE) 7 Dan Skelton Mr Colm Donlon

Shishkin (IRE) 7 Nicky Henderson Mrs J Donnelly

Silver Hallmark 7 Fergal O'Brien Mr & Mrs William Rucker

Tamaroc Du Mathan (FR) 6 Paul Nicholls Mrs Johnny de la Hey

The Big Breakaway (IRE) 6 Colin Tizzard Eric Jones, Geoff Nicholas, John Romans

The Shunter (IRE) 8 Emmet Mullins Ireland Mr P. Byrne

Umbrigado (IRE) 7 David Pipe John White & Anne Underhill

2:20pm Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 209y

Adagio (GER) 4 David Pipe Bryan Drew and Friends / Prof. C.Tisdall Tom Scudamore

Carlos Felix (IRE) 4 Dan Skelton Darren & Annaley Yates

Fiveandtwenty 4 Donald McCain Middleham Park Racing XCVI Brian Hughes

Heross du Seuil (FR) 4 Nicky Henderson Mrs J Donnelly

Houx Gris (FR) 4 Paul Nicholls Booth Evans Giles & Sullivan Bloodstock

John Locke 4 Dan Skelton Sullivan Bloodstock Ltd & Chris Giles

Monmiral (FR) 4 Paul Nicholls Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales Harry Cobden

Paros (FR) 4 Nicky Henderson Middleham Park Racing CXXV

Tritonic 4 Alan King McNeill Family & Mr Ian Dale A. P. Heskin

2:50pm Betway Bowl Chase (Grade 1) 3m 210y

Aso (FR) 11 Venetia Williams The Bellamy Partnership

Cepage (FR) 9 Venetia Williams The Bellamy Partnership

Clan des Obeaux (FR) 9 Paul Nicholls Mr&Mrs P.K.Barber,G.Mason,Sir A Ferguson Harry Cobden

Clondaw Castle (IRE) 9 Tom George J French, D McDermott, S Nelson, T Syder

Fakir d'Oudairies (FR) 6 Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland Mr John P. McManus

Itchy Feet (FR) 7 Olly Murphy Kate & Andrew Brooks

Militarian 11 Andrew Martin Mr Andrew J. Martin

Mister Fisher (IRE) 7 Nicky Henderson James & Jean Potter Ltd

Native River (IRE) 11 Colin Tizzard Brocade Racing

Real Steel (FR) 8 Paul Nicholls Mrs Kathy Stuart&Sullivan Bloodstock Ltd

Tiger Roll (IRE) 11 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Gigginstown House Stud

Top Notch (FR) 10 Nicky Henderson Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede

Waiting Patiently (IRE) 10 Ruth Jefferson Mr Richard Collins Brian Hughes

3:25pm Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 20m 4f

Abacadabras (FR) 7 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Gigginstown House Stud

Ballyandy 10 Nigel Twiston-Davies Options O Syndicate Sam Twiston-Davies

Beacon Edge (IRE) 7 Noel Meade Ireland Gigginstown House Stud

Brewin'upastorm (IRE) 8 Olly Murphy Mrs Barbara Hester

Buveur d'Air (FR) 10 Nicky Henderson Mr John P. McManus

Buzz (FR) 7 Nicky Henderson Thurloe for Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

Jason The Militant (IRE) 7 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Mr Peter Michael

McFabulous (IRE) 7 Paul Nicholls Giraffa Racing

Millers Bank 7 Alex Hales Millers Bank Partnership

Not So Sleepy 9 Hughie Morrison Lady Blyth Jonathan Burke

Pic D'orhy (FR) 6 Paul Nicholls Mrs Johnny de la Hey

Silver Streak (IRE) 8 Evan Williams Mr L. Fell Tom O'Brien

Song For Someone (GER) 6 Tom Symonds Sir Peter & Lady Gibbings

4:05pm Rose Paterson Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase 2m 5f 19y

Billaway (IRE) 9 12 0 W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr J. Turner

Bishops Road (IRE) 13 12 0 D. E. Hewins Six Star Racing

Bob And Co (FR) 10 12 0 Paul Nicholls David Maxwell Racing Limited

Captain Cattistock 8 12 0 Fergal O'Brien Mrs Jane Tufnell

Cat Tiger (FR) 7 12 0 Paul Nicholls David Maxwell Racing Limited

Clondaw Westie (IRE) 10 12 0 Lawney Hill For Fun Partnership

Cousin Pascal (FR) 9 12 0 J. J. O'Shea Mr P. A. Clifton

Dashing Perk 10 12 0 Dr Richard Newland Mr Paul Jenkins

Federici 12 12 0 Donald McCain Mrs C Strang Steel and Partner

Golden Tobouggan 10 12 0 Mrs Julie Wadland Mrs Julie Wadland

Greensalt (IRE) 13 12 0 W. H. Easterby Mrs S. J. Easterby

Jury Duty (IRE) 10 12 0 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Sideways Syndicate

Kashmir Peak (IRE) 12 12 0 Alan Hill Mr Daniel Cherriman

Killaro Boy (IRE) 12 12 0 Henry Oliver H & H Partnership

Latenightpass 8 12 0 T. Ellis Mrs P. A. Ellis Miss Gina Andrews

Looking Well (IRE) 12 12 0 Nicky Richards Mr David Wesley Yates

Mighty Stowaway (IRE) 10 12 0 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Philip J. Reynolds

More Buck's (IRE) 11 12 0 Mickey Bowen Mr Mickey Bowen

Ravished (IRE) 13 12 0 J. J. O'Shea Mr A. Spender

Rewritetherules (IRE) 7 12 0 John Joseph Hanlon Ireland Mr D. F. O'Rourke

Risk And Roll (FR) 7 12 0 Mrs N. Sheppard Mr and Mrs Ben Herbert and Family

Road To Rome (IRE) 11 12 0 J. J. O'Shea Mr Graham William Briscoe Mr Tommie M. O'Brien

Sametegal (FR) 12 12 0 Paul Nicholls Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton

Some Man (IRE) 8 12 0 D. M. Christie Ireland R. Nicholas

Tango de Juilley (FR) 13 12 0 Venetia Williams Venetia Williams' Stable Staff

Ucello Conti (FR) 13 12 0 Philip Rowley Mr A. R. Bromley

4:40pm Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 1m 7f 176y

Ain't My Fault (IRE) 8 Lucinda Russell Foresight Racing Stephen Mulqueen (3)

Billingsley (IRE) 9 Alastair Ralph Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group

Brelan d'As (FR) 10 Ben Haslam Mr John P. McManus

Destrier (FR) 8 Dan Skelton Three Celts Harry Skelton

Dostal Phil (FR) 8 Philip Hobbs Mr John P. McManus

Duc des Genievres (FR) 8 Paul Nicholls Sullivan Bloodstock Limited Lorcan Williams (3)

Eamon An Cnoic (IRE) 10 David Pipe The Angove Family

Editeur du Gite (FR) 7 Gary Moore The Preston Family, Friends & T Jacobs Joshua Moore

Frero Banbou (FR) 6 Venetia Williams Mr P. Davies

Gaelik Coast (FR) 7 Donald McCain Mr T. G. Leslie Brian Hughes

Getaway Trump (IRE) 8 Paul Nicholls Owners Group 023 Harry Cobden

Grey Diamond (FR) 7 Sam Thomas Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Twiston-Davies

Jan Maat (GER) 8 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Gigginstown House Stud

Joke Dancer 8 Sue Smith Mrs Aafke Clarke

Moon Over Germany (IRE) 10 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Philip J. Reynolds

On The Slopes 7 Chris Gordon Skill Scaffolding Ltd

Sao (FR) 7 Rebecca Menzies Gary Eves and Partner Nathan Moscrop (3)

Solar Impulse (FR) 11 Ian Williams Andy Bell & Fergus Lyons

Sully D'oc AA (FR) 7 Anthony Honeyball Mr John P. McManus

The King of May (FR) 7 Brian Ellison Phil & Julie Martin

Vado Forte (FR) 8 Tom Lacey Roberts, Churchward, Whittal-Williams

Zanza (IRE) 7 Philip Hobbs Louisville Syndicate Elite

5:15pm Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 209y

Aintree Gin (IRE) 5 R. K. Watson Northern Ireland Mrs H. L. Watson

Bella Bluesky 5 Alistair Whillans Mr A. C. Whillans Callum Bewley

Code Name Lise (IRE) 5 Lucy Wadham Ms E. L. Banks Bryony Frost

Dazzling Glory (IRE) 6 Dan Skelton Charles And Rachel Wilson

Eileendover 4 Pam Sly Michael H. Sly & Mrs Pam Sly Paul O'Brien

Elle Est Belle 5 Dan Skelton Mrs Suzanne Lawrence Harry Skelton

Finest View 4 Alan King Pitchall Stud Partnership

Glimpse of Gala 5 Charlie Longsdon The Tweed Clad Fossils

Heartbreaker 4 Michael Bell Mrs Michael Bell

Mansoline (FR) 5 Christian Williams Mr C. R. P. Williams Jack Tudor

Me Too Please (IRE) 5 A. L. T. Moore Ireland Mrs A. L. T. Moore

Milans Edge (IRE) 6 Donald McCain James & Jean Potter Ltd Brian Hughes

Mind Sunday (FR) 5 Nicky Henderson Walters Plant Hire Ltd

Miss Lamb 5 Jedd O'Keeffe Miss S. E. Hall Jack Garritty

Step To The Top (IRE) 6 L J Morgan Mr G. C. Wragg

Swincombe Fleat 5 Anthony Honeyball Yeo Racing Partnership

Tweed Skirt 4 Nicky Henderson Just Four Men with Rose Tinted Glasses

Wheres Maud Gone (IRE) 5 L J Morgan Mr Anthony Barney