Randox Grand National Festival: Thursday entries

Olly Murphy feels there is "plenty more to come" from Brewin’upastorm who will attempt to secure a breakthrough Grade One victory in the Betway Aintree Hurdle on the opening day of the Randox Grand National Festival, Randox Liverpool’s NHS Day on Thursday.
The highly-regarded eight year old has not looked back since having his chasing career put on hold earlier this season after registering back-to-back victories over hurdles under top weight in a handicap at Taunton and in a Grade Two at Fontwell last time out.
Having failed on his five previous Grade One outings, including when filling the runner’s up in the 2019 Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at the Merseyside track, Murphy hopes the Barbara Hester-owned gelding can finally open his top level account in the two and a half mile prize.
Murphy said: “Brewin’upastorm is in very good form and I’m really looking forward to running him at Aintree.
“I thought his win in the Grade Two at Fontwell was a very good performance. I hope there is still plenty more to come from as he is certainly going the right way.
“He got a bit of a fright over fences so that is why we switched back to hurdles but it seems to have really worked for him. He has done everything right and I’m happy with his training.
“He missed Cheltenham to make sure he was fresh for this and I’m looking forward to seeing him take his chance in a Grade One again.”
1:45pm Sss Super Alloys Manifesto Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 2m 3f 200y
Eldorado Allen (FR) 7 Colin Tizzard J P Romans & Terry Warner
Elvis Mail (FR) 7 N. W. Alexander The Ladies Who Conor O'Farrell
Espoir de Romay (FR) 7 Kim Bailey The Midgelets David Bass
Fusil Raffles (FR) 6 Nicky Henderson Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Daryl Jacob
Hitman (FR) 5 Paul Nicholls Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Harry Cobden
Phoenix Way (IRE) 8 Harry Fry Mr John P. McManus
Protektorat (FR) 6 Dan Skelton Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales
Shan Blue (IRE) 7 Dan Skelton Mr Colm Donlon
Shishkin (IRE) 7 Nicky Henderson Mrs J Donnelly
Silver Hallmark 7 Fergal O'Brien Mr & Mrs William Rucker
Tamaroc Du Mathan (FR) 6 Paul Nicholls Mrs Johnny de la Hey
The Big Breakaway (IRE) 6 Colin Tizzard Eric Jones, Geoff Nicholas, John Romans
The Shunter (IRE) 8 Emmet Mullins Ireland Mr P. Byrne
Umbrigado (IRE) 7 David Pipe John White & Anne Underhill
2:20pm Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 209y
Adagio (GER) 4 David Pipe Bryan Drew and Friends / Prof. C.Tisdall Tom Scudamore
Carlos Felix (IRE) 4 Dan Skelton Darren & Annaley Yates
Fiveandtwenty 4 Donald McCain Middleham Park Racing XCVI Brian Hughes
Heross du Seuil (FR) 4 Nicky Henderson Mrs J Donnelly
Houx Gris (FR) 4 Paul Nicholls Booth Evans Giles & Sullivan Bloodstock
John Locke 4 Dan Skelton Sullivan Bloodstock Ltd & Chris Giles
Monmiral (FR) 4 Paul Nicholls Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales Harry Cobden
Paros (FR) 4 Nicky Henderson Middleham Park Racing CXXV
Tritonic 4 Alan King McNeill Family & Mr Ian Dale A. P. Heskin
2:50pm Betway Bowl Chase (Grade 1) 3m 210y
Aso (FR) 11 Venetia Williams The Bellamy Partnership
Cepage (FR) 9 Venetia Williams The Bellamy Partnership
Clan des Obeaux (FR) 9 Paul Nicholls Mr&Mrs P.K.Barber,G.Mason,Sir A Ferguson Harry Cobden
Clondaw Castle (IRE) 9 Tom George J French, D McDermott, S Nelson, T Syder
Fakir d'Oudairies (FR) 6 Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland Mr John P. McManus
Itchy Feet (FR) 7 Olly Murphy Kate & Andrew Brooks
Militarian 11 Andrew Martin Mr Andrew J. Martin
Mister Fisher (IRE) 7 Nicky Henderson James & Jean Potter Ltd
Native River (IRE) 11 Colin Tizzard Brocade Racing
Real Steel (FR) 8 Paul Nicholls Mrs Kathy Stuart&Sullivan Bloodstock Ltd
Tiger Roll (IRE) 11 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Gigginstown House Stud
Top Notch (FR) 10 Nicky Henderson Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede
Waiting Patiently (IRE) 10 Ruth Jefferson Mr Richard Collins Brian Hughes
3:25pm Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 20m 4f
Abacadabras (FR) 7 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Gigginstown House Stud
Ballyandy 10 Nigel Twiston-Davies Options O Syndicate Sam Twiston-Davies
Beacon Edge (IRE) 7 Noel Meade Ireland Gigginstown House Stud
Brewin'upastorm (IRE) 8 Olly Murphy Mrs Barbara Hester
Buveur d'Air (FR) 10 Nicky Henderson Mr John P. McManus
Buzz (FR) 7 Nicky Henderson Thurloe for Royal Marsden Cancer Charity
Jason The Militant (IRE) 7 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Mr Peter Michael
McFabulous (IRE) 7 Paul Nicholls Giraffa Racing
Millers Bank 7 Alex Hales Millers Bank Partnership
Not So Sleepy 9 Hughie Morrison Lady Blyth Jonathan Burke
Pic D'orhy (FR) 6 Paul Nicholls Mrs Johnny de la Hey
Silver Streak (IRE) 8 Evan Williams Mr L. Fell Tom O'Brien
Song For Someone (GER) 6 Tom Symonds Sir Peter & Lady Gibbings
4:05pm Rose Paterson Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase 2m 5f 19y
Billaway (IRE) 9 12 0 W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr J. Turner
Bishops Road (IRE) 13 12 0 D. E. Hewins Six Star Racing
Bob And Co (FR) 10 12 0 Paul Nicholls David Maxwell Racing Limited
Captain Cattistock 8 12 0 Fergal O'Brien Mrs Jane Tufnell
Cat Tiger (FR) 7 12 0 Paul Nicholls David Maxwell Racing Limited
Clondaw Westie (IRE) 10 12 0 Lawney Hill For Fun Partnership
Cousin Pascal (FR) 9 12 0 J. J. O'Shea Mr P. A. Clifton
Dashing Perk 10 12 0 Dr Richard Newland Mr Paul Jenkins
Federici 12 12 0 Donald McCain Mrs C Strang Steel and Partner
Golden Tobouggan 10 12 0 Mrs Julie Wadland Mrs Julie Wadland
Greensalt (IRE) 13 12 0 W. H. Easterby Mrs S. J. Easterby
Jury Duty (IRE) 10 12 0 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Sideways Syndicate
Kashmir Peak (IRE) 12 12 0 Alan Hill Mr Daniel Cherriman
Killaro Boy (IRE) 12 12 0 Henry Oliver H & H Partnership
Latenightpass 8 12 0 T. Ellis Mrs P. A. Ellis Miss Gina Andrews
Looking Well (IRE) 12 12 0 Nicky Richards Mr David Wesley Yates
Mighty Stowaway (IRE) 10 12 0 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Philip J. Reynolds
More Buck's (IRE) 11 12 0 Mickey Bowen Mr Mickey Bowen
Ravished (IRE) 13 12 0 J. J. O'Shea Mr A. Spender
Rewritetherules (IRE) 7 12 0 John Joseph Hanlon Ireland Mr D. F. O'Rourke
Risk And Roll (FR) 7 12 0 Mrs N. Sheppard Mr and Mrs Ben Herbert and Family
Road To Rome (IRE) 11 12 0 J. J. O'Shea Mr Graham William Briscoe Mr Tommie M. O'Brien
Sametegal (FR) 12 12 0 Paul Nicholls Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton
Some Man (IRE) 8 12 0 D. M. Christie Ireland R. Nicholas
Tango de Juilley (FR) 13 12 0 Venetia Williams Venetia Williams' Stable Staff
Ucello Conti (FR) 13 12 0 Philip Rowley Mr A. R. Bromley
4:40pm Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 1m 7f 176y
Ain't My Fault (IRE) 8 Lucinda Russell Foresight Racing Stephen Mulqueen (3)
Billingsley (IRE) 9 Alastair Ralph Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group
Brelan d'As (FR) 10 Ben Haslam Mr John P. McManus
Destrier (FR) 8 Dan Skelton Three Celts Harry Skelton
Dostal Phil (FR) 8 Philip Hobbs Mr John P. McManus
Duc des Genievres (FR) 8 Paul Nicholls Sullivan Bloodstock Limited Lorcan Williams (3)
Eamon An Cnoic (IRE) 10 David Pipe The Angove Family
Editeur du Gite (FR) 7 Gary Moore The Preston Family, Friends & T Jacobs Joshua Moore
Frero Banbou (FR) 6 Venetia Williams Mr P. Davies
Gaelik Coast (FR) 7 Donald McCain Mr T. G. Leslie Brian Hughes
Getaway Trump (IRE) 8 Paul Nicholls Owners Group 023 Harry Cobden
Grey Diamond (FR) 7 Sam Thomas Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Twiston-Davies
Jan Maat (GER) 8 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Gigginstown House Stud
Joke Dancer 8 Sue Smith Mrs Aafke Clarke
Moon Over Germany (IRE) 10 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Philip J. Reynolds
On The Slopes 7 Chris Gordon Skill Scaffolding Ltd
Sao (FR) 7 Rebecca Menzies Gary Eves and Partner Nathan Moscrop (3)
Solar Impulse (FR) 11 Ian Williams Andy Bell & Fergus Lyons
Sully D'oc AA (FR) 7 Anthony Honeyball Mr John P. McManus
The King of May (FR) 7 Brian Ellison Phil & Julie Martin
Vado Forte (FR) 8 Tom Lacey Roberts, Churchward, Whittal-Williams
Zanza (IRE) 7 Philip Hobbs Louisville Syndicate Elite
5:15pm Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 209y
Aintree Gin (IRE) 5 R. K. Watson Northern Ireland Mrs H. L. Watson
Bella Bluesky 5 Alistair Whillans Mr A. C. Whillans Callum Bewley
Code Name Lise (IRE) 5 Lucy Wadham Ms E. L. Banks Bryony Frost
Dazzling Glory (IRE) 6 Dan Skelton Charles And Rachel Wilson
Eileendover 4 Pam Sly Michael H. Sly & Mrs Pam Sly Paul O'Brien
Elle Est Belle 5 Dan Skelton Mrs Suzanne Lawrence Harry Skelton
Finest View 4 Alan King Pitchall Stud Partnership
Glimpse of Gala 5 Charlie Longsdon The Tweed Clad Fossils
Heartbreaker 4 Michael Bell Mrs Michael Bell
Mansoline (FR) 5 Christian Williams Mr C. R. P. Williams Jack Tudor
Me Too Please (IRE) 5 A. L. T. Moore Ireland Mrs A. L. T. Moore
Milans Edge (IRE) 6 Donald McCain James & Jean Potter Ltd Brian Hughes
Mind Sunday (FR) 5 Nicky Henderson Walters Plant Hire Ltd
Miss Lamb 5 Jedd O'Keeffe Miss S. E. Hall Jack Garritty
Step To The Top (IRE) 6 L J Morgan Mr G. C. Wragg
Swincombe Fleat 5 Anthony Honeyball Yeo Racing Partnership
Tweed Skirt 4 Nicky Henderson Just Four Men with Rose Tinted Glasses
Wheres Maud Gone (IRE) 5 L J Morgan Mr Anthony Barney