Aintree the plan for Thyme Hill according to Philip Hobbs

Thyme Hill was last sighted finishing second behind Paisley Park in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot before Christmas, having previously made a triumphant return to action when claiming the third Grade Two race of his career in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury in November.

With the seven year old now fully recovered the Minehead trainer hopes he can return to winning ways in the extended three mile Grade One, better known as the Liverpool Hurdle, on Saturday week.

The Grade One winner was forced to miss an intended outing in last month’s Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at The Festival™ supporting WelllChild after setback during the build-up.

Hobbs said: “The Liverpool Hurdle is still very much the plan for Thyme Hill. He pulled a muscle on his right-hand side behind the saddle which meant he had to miss Cheltenham.

“He had a fairly easy week after that but we have had plenty of time to build him back up and get him ready for Aintree.

“His last run in the Long Walk was good. It was a top end race as you would expect. Obviously he was just beaten by Paisley Park who has run well in the Stayers’ Hurdle since and he beat the nice filly of Dan Skelton’s (Roksana).

“This was not the original plan (coming straight here) and I definitely think on his best form he would have been up there at Cheltenham.

“It rather depends what turns up at Aintree, so whether coming here without the run there is a good thing I don’t know but hopefully it will be.”