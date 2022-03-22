Alan King’s stable star is unbeaten in his last five starts since being brought down on his seasonal reappearance at Warwick in the autumn.

He was the 5/2 favourite to provide his trainer with a third Arkle success at the Cheltenham Festival a week ago and ultimately got the job done in fine style.

King reports his eight-year-old to have taken his exertions well and the Maghull Novices’ Chase on Grand National day (April 9) could be next on the agenda.