Aintree review and free video replays

A review of the pick of the action from Aintree on Becher Chase day.

Taurus stars for Redknapp Owner Harry Redknapp already has one talented type on his hands in The Jukebox Man and he appears to have another in Taurus Bay who maintained his unbeaten record under rules at Aintree. Arriving on the back of a victory at Stratford in October the gelded son of Poet’s Word made it two wins from as many starts since joining Ben Pauling when accounting for his two rivals in the Daily Bet Boosts At William Hill Novices’ Hurdle. In what became a dash for the line late on in the two miles and one furlong contest it was the 15/8 second-favourite that showed the best turn of foot after the last under Ben Jones. Having tracked earlier leader, and 4/6 favourite, Captain Hugo, for much of the race Taurus Bay, who FA Cup-winning manager Redknapp owns in partnership with Geoff Hill, pressed on after the last before clearing away to score by four and a quarter lengths. Pauling said: “He is very good indeed. He jumped better than he did at Stratford and he was clever when he needed to be. He put it to bed nicely after the last and he did everything right there today. They didn’t go very quick and our lad will stay very well so Ben wasn’t going to challenge very early, but he said we had gone a sedate gallop so he thought he would put the pressure on early. “I was more impressed how he jumped the last and took off as I didn’t have this horse down as an out and out two miler. He is probably doing it because he is good rather than a speed machine. There is lots to look forward to.”

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

And a return to the Merseyside track could beckon for Taurus Bay with Pauling hinting that an outing in the Grade One William Hill Formby Novices’ Hurdle on December 26th could now be on the agenda. He added: “We will look for something better now. Whether we come back here on Boxing Day we will see. It gives us enough time just about, but we will see how he comes out of the race. There will be no grand plans yet, but he is very decent. “There are other races. I wouldn’t mind stepping him up to two miles three furlongs and going for the Sidney Banks or something like that. He is a four-year-old, and he is a shell of a horse. He doesn’t want too much graft too soon, but I think he has got a big day in him.” Top Guy continues Durrell's golden run Tristan Durrell continued his fine run of form in the saddle after delivering Top Guy with expert timing to secure victory in the William Hill Each Way Extra Novices’ Handicap Hurdle. Having claimed victory in the Coral Gold Cup on the Dan Skelton-trained Panic Attack at Newbury last weekend the three pound claimer celebrated another Saturday winner aboard her stablemate in the extended three mile test. Approaching the last the race looked set to be fought out between Dixie Mafia and Princesse Milania, with the eventual winner still appearing to have enough work on to reel in the front pair. However, after utilising the long run-in after the last the 5/2 favourite gathered a good head of steam before sailing on by Dixie Mafia and scoring by a length-and-a-quarter.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits