Buveur D'Air on his return at Haydock

Aintree remains the plan for Buveur D'Air

By Sporting Life
15:42 · TUE March 08, 2022

Buveur D’Air remains on course for the Aintree Hurdle next month after satisfying connections on his comeback run at Kelso on Saturday.

The 11-year-old, trained by Nicky Henderson, showed up well enough for most of the two-mile journey until his lack of recent racecourse action took its toll in the soft ground. He weakened out of contention to finish ninth of 11 and 27 lengths behind the winner Cormier.

It was his first start since he was fourth in the Aintree Hurdle last April and that race, which he won in 2017, is still the target.

“He’s come out of the race very well. There were four hurdles missing (due to the low sun) which wasn’t a help and he just got very tired in the ground,” said Frank Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus.

“Nicky says he’s come out of the race very well so hopefully, all going well, we’ll see him in Liverpool. It was nice to see him back and he came out of it good, which is the main thing.”

Nicky Henderson | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Stable Tour

