He said: “We should have a really strong team heading to Aintree, we won’t be quite so heavy on the Thursday with maybe five or six runners, but on Friday and Saturday we’ve got plenty. We’ve probably got at least one in most races, so we’ve got a good bunch. Le Milos is in really good form and he worked really well this morning. I took him for an away day 10 days ago, so he was very good. He’s versatile in regards to the ground and I think he’ll stay the trip, so he’s got a good profile for the race.

The Alcester-based trainer saddled two winners at last month’s Cheltenham Festival with Langer Dan and Falvoir and he will head to Merseyside in good form, having scooped the £50,000 cavani.co.uk Challenger Staying Chase Series Final Handicap Chase at Haydock Park on Saturday with Jeffery's Cross.

“He’s a Coral Gold Cup winner and I can assure you that I was probably as fit as he was at Kelso! I was a bit embarrassed about it to be honest as I knew he’d need the run, but then when you get caught that late you do kick yourself a little bit. He was obviously a gallop short of winning that day but I know how much he’d done and how much he’s done since, so I know that will be well left behind.

“We’ve got some fresh ones to go to Aintree. We’ve got the likes of Pikar, West Balboa, Kateria, Grey Dawning and Calico – horses who have run big races all season and have missed Cheltenham and are really fresh for this. Then when you add in those who have been running and have been going consistently well, it should be a good line-up. I’m not going to be taking horses who I don’t think can win, I’ll just take the ones that we think can be competitive.

“I’m very lucky to be able to say that five or six runners on the Thursday is quiet for us, it’s a great position to be in. These big festivals are what owners get involved for and I think people are more realistic. You’ve got between eight and 10 runners jumping the last these days and I think that’s because horses are being aimed at the right races. It’s enjoyable.

“I know today is not our biggest day ever, but you see how many people are out the front and you think that we’re in good shape. We all know what next week is going to be like, it’s a totally different atmosphere to Cheltenham and it’s very enjoyable. If we can get a couple of winners that would be fantastic. The Grand National is the biggest race of the year, so be going there with a chance is really exciting.”