Scott exploring Aintree possibility for Dashel Drasher

Should conditions be too fast then the Somerset handler would put the Betfair Ascot Chase winner away until next season.

Dashel Drasher was a late withdrawal from the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham because the ground had dried out too much.

The eight-year-old has been a revelation this campaign winning his last three starts, culminating in Grade One company in February.

“I think he’ll have an entry at Aintree, but again if the weather doesn’t look right and the ground isn’t right he wouldn’t run. But he’s very well. He’s all ready to go,” said Scott.

“There’s a race there over two and a half miles and also three-miles-one-furlong. We’ll look at both and see what the entries are like.

“Whether the shorter race will be too sharp and the longer one too far, I don’t know.

“Winning over two-five at Ascot you’d say a shade under two and a half miles round Aintree might just be too sharp for him.

“We’d certainly look at the entries on the day and make a call.”

He added: “I wouldn’t run him unless the ground was right. They do a great job at Aintree, but it would definitely have to be on the soft side and not on the quick side.

“I wouldn’t be worried if we did put him away. There are plenty of nice races next year.”