Straw Fan Jack wins at Cheltenham

Aintree on the agenda for Arkle fourth Straw Fan Jack

By Sporting Life
16:37 · SUN March 26, 2023

Sheila Lewis will head to Aintree with Straw Fan Jack following his gallant fourth in the Arkle Challenge Trophy.

The popular grey has blossomed since going over fences this term, winning novice chases at Ffos Las and Cheltenham.

Sent off a 50/1 chance for only his fourth try over fences, he finished a creditable fourth to El Fabiolo.

Trainer Sheila Lewis said: “He’s fine. He just has a few bumps and bruises and boy don’t they know they’ve had a race there?

“We were so chuffed. We couldn’t have been any happier if we’d have won to be honest.

“We celebrated like we won, anyway!”

Though beaten 28 lengths by Willie Mullins’ winner, Straw Fan Jack’s jockey Sean Houlihan was happy with the gelding’s display.

Lewis added: “Sean thought Aintree would be worth having a crack at, as the Irish horses don’t always come over, preferring to stay at Punchestown.

“He said he was happy in that company. I know he was well beaten, but he said he ran on strong. He needs further really.”

The Grade One Manifesto Novices’ Chase, the opening race of the Aintree Grand National Festival on Thursday, April 13, is the eight-year-old’s next likely landing spot.

“We will go for the two-mile-four on the Thursday,” said Lewis. “He’s had a few lumps and bumps, but I think he’ll be OK for Aintree.

“It was one of those decisions where we went shorter because the Arkle didn’t appear to have that many runners.

“I think we went the right way, as I’m not sure we would have been placed in the Turners.

“That race appeared a lot stronger. Two horses (Jonbon and El Fabiolo) scared everything else off in the Arkle and us being the small team we are, we are happy to be fourth or fifth.

“The owner said he’d be happy to finish last in the race – just being there was good enough!”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

