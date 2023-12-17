Aintree news: Ben Pauling hopes Tellherthename can provide owners the Megsons with Grade 1 Boxing Day triumph.

Having celebrated Cheltenham Festival glory with The Megsons following Global Citizen’s success in the 2022 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase, Pauling now hopes to give one of his most supportive owners another landmark moment at the Merseyside venue.

The Naunton handler intends to step the promising four-year-old up to the highest level for the first time in his career in the inaugural running of the extended two-mile contest, which was previously run as the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown.

"I don't think it is a bad thing with Aintree having their first Boxing Day card, and you need a showpiece race to pull up trainers and jockeys."

“It would be very special to win this for The Megsons as they have never had a Grade One winner. It would be wonderful for everyone involved if we could get them their first Grade One winner, but I’m under no illusions that it is not going to be easy."

“As we know Kempton is traditionally the go to place on Boxing Day, and I would suggest this will be a card that goes from strength to strength and that race, which was the Tolworth, will become a race that people will target in years to come.

“It is going to be a different test, and it will attract different horses. I don’t think it is a bad thing with Aintree having their first Boxing Day card, and you need a showpiece race to pull up trainers and jockeys.

Pauling said: “It is a shame for Sandown that they have lost one of their flagship races, but it has gone to another Jockey Club course, and it has obviously been done willingly internally. It does completely change the complexion of the race from a right-handed stiff track that is usually run on heavy ground to a speed track that generally has better ground than Sandown would.

After finding only Jango Baie too strong on his debut under rules at Ascot last month Tellherthename gained compensation for that narrow defeat with a facile success last time out at Huntingdon.

And with that form since being boosted by runner-up Lucky Place securing a decisive victory at Doncaster on Friday it has fuelled Pauling’s confidence even further surrounding the chances of Tellherthename.

Pauling said: “There wasn’t really any frustration when he got beat first time out as our horses at the time were needing it so it was good to see him be so competitive against a horse that was highly regarded by Nicky Henderson in Jango Baie.

“We got beaten by a nose, and if we meet again here it would be interesting to see how we get on second time around, but I know how much our lad would have improved from that first run.

“He did what we expected at Huntingdon last time. At the time we thought it was an average enough race, but there was a couple in it with a bit of form. We sent him on from the front to try and keep it simple. He did it nicely and won very much with his head in his chest.

“That form has since been franked with the horse that finished second winning by 13 lengths up at Doncaster. It might not have been as bad a race as we first thought, but it was still good to see him do it in that manner.

“It gives us confidence that it wasn’t just an average old race that he should have won as I think he has beaten a nice horse in Lucky Place."

While Tellherthename has shown a useful level of form on the track Pauling insists he could tell from the moment he was purchased at the Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival sale in March that he was money well spent.

Pauling said: “He is a horse we have liked since we got him. He was a shell of a horse when we got him in March at the sale at the Cheltenham Festival. We sent him away and he has come in this season and his work has improved from the start. He looks to be a decent animal on the track.

“Since we really truly saw him work in the autumn he was a horse that took our eye at home and thankfully he has transferred that ability to the track. He is an exciting novice going forward and you have just got to hope that he jumps and travels and has a clear round at Aintree."