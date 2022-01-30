The five-year-old kept her unbeaten record with victory in the Listed Alan Swinbank Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Her authoritative five-and-a-half-length success over Fairy Gem earned 25/1 quotes from most firms for the Champion Bumper back at the Prestbury Park track on March 16. However, Harris could keep his powder dry and wait for Aintree three weeks later.

“Mullenbeg is fine this morning,” said the Warminster handler. “She has taken her race well. “Everyone wants to crab the result, as the Willie Mullins horse (Nos Na Gaoithe) didn’t run her race and obviously something went wrong, but she has run twice for me and she has been very impressive.