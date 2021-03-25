Horse Racing
Download your FREE Aintree guide

Weatherbys Aintree Grand National Meeting Guide: Free download!

By Sporting Life
10:25 · THU March 25, 2021

Paul Ferguson has added a post-Cheltenham Festival update to the Weatherbys Grand National Meeting Guide - download your free 92-page booklet here.

Lessons learnt from Cheltenham are applied in addition to the trends for the upcoming action at Aintree with 18 races covered in great detail in the free download.

The Brits were battered at Cheltenham, but Paul lays out the argument for horses like Allmankind and Bravemansgame to bounce back in style at Liverpool, while there is in-depth analysis of the Randox Grand National itself with every stat and trend you'll ever need.

It's a fantastic read, essential for all levels of form study - and the best thing is it's completely FREE!

Click here to download the 2021 Weatherbys Aintree Guide.

