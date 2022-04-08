A review of the action from Friday's meeting at Aintree where Ahoy Senor and Jonbon claimed Grade One prizes.

Senor sizzles in Mildmay Ahoy Senor ran his rivals ragged to win the Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase. Despite still showing a tendency to jump to his right, the winner had too much for his rivals, comfortably reversing Brown Advisory Novices' Chase form with L'Homme Presse in the process. That rival was beaten two out - as was favourite Bravemansgame - leaving Irish raider Fury Road to give chase but he was never able to land a blow. At the line Ahoy Senor was five lengths clear for a second successive win at the Randox Grand National Festival. Betfair and Paddy Power cut him to 8/1 from 20s for next year's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. Sky Bet are the same price from 16s.

Jonbon fends off Fabiolo Sky Bet Supreme runner-up Jonbon justified even-money favouritism when fending off El Fabiolo after an epic duel for the Betway Top Novices' Hurdle. The pair had the race between them going to the last where the winner produced the more fluent leap, which proved crucial. Paul Townend galvanised the runner-up but he could never get past Aidan Coleman aboard the winner, who held on to score by a neck with the pair fully 19 lengths clear of third home Vina Ardanza. Sky Bet cut the winner to 7/1 from 8s for next year's Sporting Life Arkle.

Henderson said: “It’s not a consolation prize, but he deserves it because he’s done nothing wrong all year except bump into what could be an extraordinary horse who luckily lives in the same place! “From my point of view it was rather less painful (at Cheltenham) than it was for the Jonbon team. It’s great to have two horses like that. They’re very, very exciting – you couldn’t have better. It was a very good race today and there’s no doubt the second horse is a very good horse – they were a long way clear of the rest. “Jonbon has had it fairly easy up until today and that is the first time he’s really had to put his head down and fight for it – and he jolly well did. You have to admire him for the way he battled. He’s had a great campaign. Constitution Hill was the only horse that could lower his colours and you can’t really take that out on him and he’s finished up getting his Grade One here, which is great. “He’s a big horse and his future probably lies over fences – I would have thought he’ll be novice chasing next season. He’d get further that two miles, I’m sure. We had him in the two-and-a-half-mile races both at Cheltenham and here, but we always felt we could stay at two for now.”

Mullins was satisfied with El Fabiolo’s effort, with the gallant runner-up sustaining “little nicks” to his front legs in defeat. The trainer said: “It was only the third run of his life and he got a little bit of interference at the third last. I don’t know whether it cost him the race, but Paul (Townend) had to use some petrol to get back. He’s finished with two little nicks, one on each front leg, but we still might be able to get him to Punchestown.” Dan delivers for Skelton Langer Dan justified 4/1 joint-favouritism in the 20 Years Together, Alder Hey & Aintree Handicap Hurdle. The six-year-old- scored by a length-and-three-quarters from Fils D'Oudairies for the combination of trainer Dan Skelton and his brother jockey Harry Skelton. The winning trainer said: “This horse was well-handicapped - we knew that from Galopin Des Champs and he picked up a bit of an injury at the start of the year that meant we couldn’t get going with him. “He needed that run at Taunton badly, but then we obviously wanted to try and win the conditionals’ race (the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at The Festival), and I was actually angrier when we got beat by Galopin Des Champs (in the same race in 2021) than when we got brought down at the second (this year), because Galopin Des Champs - how was he there to beat us that day, you know what I mean? “He was clearly a Grade One horse in a handicap. But being brought down - that’s sport, you’ve got to shrug it off and get on with it. He’s made amends today; we always felt he was well-handicapped, and he’s entitled to get a bit better than last year, because as he’s getting older he’s getting stronger. He’s tiny but he’s just getting a little bit more mature.

“I was stunned when he was dropped 3lbs in the handicap, but I think it’s appropriate. We benefited in this instance, but I think it is appropriate, what the British handicapper has done this year and reassessed the whole herd, especially the novices, and set them at a lower mark, because it was clear from the year before that we were either as a herd way too high, or the Irish were so far in front of us, not just with quality, but also with the quantity of handicappers, so he got dropped. “Would the 3lbs have made a difference today? Not a jot. No one’s been unlucky or lucky; it’s just the way the system works now. I don’t want to use the word fair, it’s just more equal. Sometimes it neatly comes together, and it has today.” As for future plans he added: “I’ll see how he comes out of it. Colm (Donlon, owner) has grand ambitions with his horses - we work from Cheltenham backwards. He can’t be here today because he’s busy working and that’s why Cheltenham is so important to him, because it’s the only four days he can get off apart from family holidays, but we’ve got grand ambitions for his horses. “We’re trying to make them Graded horses - so I think, all things being equal, we’ll throw the dice at that Select Hurdle at Sandown in two weeks, then next year, if it’s appropriate, we might even start at something like the West Yorkshire Hurdle, and go from there. He won’t jump fences - he wouldn’t see over one! Although he would jump one, because he’s got the heart to do it, but he is small; he’s tiny.