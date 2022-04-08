A review of the action from Friday's meeting at Aintree where Fakir D'Oudairies, Ahoy Senor and Jonbon claimed Grade One prizes.

Fakir too good in Marsh Chase 10/11 favourite Fakir D'Oudairies showed a Grade One change of gear two win the Marsh Chase. After jumping the second last Hitman (11/1) looked a big threat to the winner but in three or four strides he was swept aside as Mark Walsh kicked clear. Joseph O'Brien's charge went on to score by five-and-a-half lengths as he successfully defended his crown in the Grade One feature.

O’Brien said: “I’m delighted with that. Mark gave him a great ride and he’s been a great servant to us that horse over a number of years. Hopefully he’ll be around another few years yet. I have to see the race again, but it’s as good a performance as he’s put up I’d say. I think there’s no doubt it was a deeper race this year and I was surprised he was as short a price as he was, to be honest. We’ll see about Punchestown. He doesn’t owe us anything this year, so we’ll take him home and discuss it with JP (McManus) and Frank (Berry). I wouldn’t be much either way at the moment. “It’s great to come here and have a winner. It’s a special week and we’re lucky to have good support and nice horses.” Paul Nicholls said of Hitman and Saint Calvados (fifth): “We’ve always held him (Hitman) in high regard and thought of him as a Frodon or a Clan (Des Obeaux). He’s a work in progress. That was a career-best run, and I think there will be more to come. He hasn’t raced much this season and he could run again, at either Punchestown or Sandown. Saint Calvados looks like he wants three miles. He’s the sort that could go really well at Kempton in the King George. I will send him to the Oaksey Chase at Sandown now.” Senor sizzles in Mildmay Ahoy Senor ran his rivals ragged to win the Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase. Despite still showing a tendency to jump to his right, the winner had too much for his rivals, comfortably reversing Brown Advisory Novices' Chase form with L'Homme Presse in the process. That rival was beaten two out - as was favourite Bravemansgame - leaving Irish raider Fury Road to give chase but he was never able to land a blow. At the line Ahoy Senor was five lengths clear for a second successive win at the Randox Grand National Festival. Betfair and Paddy Power cut him to 8/1 from 20s for next year's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. Sky Bet are the same price from 16s.

Winning trainer Lucinda Russell said: “This time last year he was just amazing and this year he’s been learning about his jumping, but each time he’s raced he’s got better and better. At Cheltenham I thought he learnt what he was meant to be doing and he showed it today – he was just outstanding. Cheltenham did make a man of him. “He’s just a fantastic novice and this is a great way to end his novice season. Derek (Fox) rides him all the time at home. He knows the horses inside out and he is a fantastic horseman. His whole world is focussed on the horse and already has his campaign for next season mapped out!” L’Homme Presse was only third, with jockey Charlie Deutsch saying of Venetia Williams’ runner: “He wasn’t as sparky as he’d been at Cheltenham and when I looked across and saw how well Derek was going I knew we were in trouble early on. He wasn’t the same horse as at Cheltenham, but it was worth a try.” Of Bravemansgame, Paul Nicholls said: “That was disappointing, he just didn’t run his race. If he’d been upsides two out and got beat yes I would have believed it, but that wasn’t his true form. I think we can put a line through it.”

Ahoy Senor flies over the last at Aintree

Jonbon fends off Fabiolo Sky Bet Supreme runner-up Jonbon justified even-money favouritism when fending off El Fabiolo after an epic duel for the Betway Top Novices' Hurdle. The pair had the race between them going to the last where the winner produced the more fluent leap, which proved crucial. Paul Townend galvanised the runner-up but he could never get past Aidan Coleman aboard the winner, who held on to score by a neck with the pair fully 19 lengths clear of third home Vina Ardanza. Sky Bet cut the winner to 7/1 from 8s for next year's Sporting Life Arkle.

Henderson said: “It’s not a consolation prize, but he deserves it because he’s done nothing wrong all year except bump into what could be an extraordinary horse who luckily lives in the same place! “From my point of view it was rather less painful (at Cheltenham) than it was for the Jonbon team. It’s great to have two horses like that. They’re very, very exciting – you couldn’t have better. It was a very good race today and there’s no doubt the second horse is a very good horse – they were a long way clear of the rest. “Jonbon has had it fairly easy up until today and that is the first time he’s really had to put his head down and fight for it – and he jolly well did. You have to admire him for the way he battled. He’s had a great campaign. Constitution Hill was the only horse that could lower his colours and you can’t really take that out on him and he’s finished up getting his Grade One here, which is great. “He’s a big horse and his future probably lies over fences – I would have thought he’ll be novice chasing next season. He’d get further that two miles, I’m sure. We had him in the two-and-a-half-mile races both at Cheltenham and here, but we always felt we could stay at two for now.”

Jonbon fends off El Fabiolo at Aintree

Mullins was satisfied with El Fabiolo’s effort, with the gallant runner-up sustaining “little nicks” to his front legs in defeat. The trainer said: “It was only the third run of his life and he got a little bit of interference at the third last. I don’t know whether it cost him the race, but Paul (Townend) had to use some petrol to get back. He’s finished with two little nicks, one on each front leg, but we still might be able to get him to Punchestown.” Nicholls joy as Belino scores Gelino Bello provided Paul Nicholls with a second Grade One victory of the Grand National meeting when staying on strongly to take the Cavani Menswear Sefton Novices’ Hurdle. A winner at the track in October and at Newbury last time out, going left-handed and on a flat surface clearly suits him. Beaten twice by the sidelined Blazing Khal at Cheltenham mid-season, he was paying a handsome compliment to Charles Byrnes’ charge. Never far from the pace under Harry Cobden, he jumped up alongside Stag Horn and Skytastic at the third-last and when the latter met it wrong his race was over. Stag Horn also quickly faded and it was left to the Stuart Edmunds-trained Gentleman At Arms to give Gelino Bello most to do.

But the 7/2 chance pulled four and a half lengths clear to provide Nicholls and Cobden with some consolation following the disappointing effort of Bravemansgame earlier in the afternoon. In the race in which Lucinda Russell launched Ahoy Senor into stardom at 66/1 last year, this time she fielded Haute Estime to be third at 100/1. Nicholls said: “He ran OK at Cheltenham earlier in the season and has just needed all the time to mature. We gave him a lot of time and he ran well at Newbury the last day. We didn’t want to go to Cheltenham with him as we thought we’d be better off waiting for here and he’ll keep getting better as he gets stronger. “He’ll definitely go novice chasing next year. He’s already jumped fences and he’ll be doing that in October. He is an exciting prospect. It was a good race to win today and he can only get better.”

Gelino Bello wins under Harry Cobden

Bowen claims fifth Topham Mac Tottie gave the Bowen family a win to treasure over the Grand National fences when coming home clear in the Randox Topham Handicap Chase. Successful in the Grand Sefton over the famous obstacles in November, he was back to to the exact same handicap mark and arrived travelling smoothly for Sean Bowen as the leaders crossed the Melling Road. Trainer Peter Bowen was winning the race for the fifth time, having triumphed with Dunbrody Millar (2007) and Always Waining for three successive years from 2010-2012, but it was a first success for his son. Sent off an 8/1 chance, Mac Tottie had a host of Irish raiders for company after long-time leader Janika had cried enough jumping the last.

Ted Walsh’s Batcio and Willie Mullins’ Annamix were still in there with a chance on the run-in, but Mac Tottie ran right through the line to win by four and a quarter lengths from Batcio. Bowen also saddled the fourth, Francky Du Berlais. “I have to say, when dad wants to get one ready he really does the job. This is the fifth time he’s won it,” said the emotional winning rider. “James (Bowen, brother) schooled him the other day and he was beaming, he was so pleased. I’m so lucky that I got on him. It’s unbelievable. I can’t talk. “To do it for your family is just different. Riding for your family, you can’t put into words how much different it is, doing it for your mum and dad is just different. I nearly got brought down at the first, but he soon got into a rhythm and really came alive after the Canal Turn. He was running away, and has gone on to win really well.”

Mac Tottie wins the Topham

Dan delivers for Skelton Langer Dan justified 4/1 joint-favouritism in the 20 Years Together, Alder Hey & Aintree Handicap Hurdle. The six-year-old- scored by a length-and-three-quarters from Fils D'Oudairies for the combination of trainer Dan Skelton and his brother jockey Harry Skelton. The winning trainer said: “This horse was well-handicapped - we knew that from Galopin Des Champs and he picked up a bit of an injury at the start of the year that meant we couldn’t get going with him. “He needed that run at Taunton badly, but then we obviously wanted to try and win the conditionals’ race (the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at The Festival), and I was actually angrier when we got beat by Galopin Des Champs (in the same race in 2021) than when we got brought down at the second (this year), because Galopin Des Champs - how was he there to beat us that day, you know what I mean? “He was clearly a Grade One horse in a handicap. But being brought down - that’s sport, you’ve got to shrug it off and get on with it. He’s made amends today; we always felt he was well-handicapped, and he’s entitled to get a bit better than last year, because as he’s getting older he’s getting stronger. He’s tiny but he’s just getting a little bit more mature.

“I was stunned when he was dropped 3lbs in the handicap, but I think it’s appropriate. We benefited in this instance, but I think it is appropriate, what the British handicapper has done this year and reassessed the whole herd, especially the novices, and set them at a lower mark, because it was clear from the year before that we were either as a herd way too high, or the Irish were so far in front of us, not just with quality, but also with the quantity of handicappers, so he got dropped. “Would the 3lbs have made a difference today? Not a jot. No one’s been unlucky or lucky; it’s just the way the system works now. I don’t want to use the word fair, it’s just more equal. Sometimes it neatly comes together, and it has today.” As for future plans he added: “I’ll see how he comes out of it. Colm (Donlon, owner) has grand ambitions with his horses - we work from Cheltenham backwards. He can’t be here today because he’s busy working and that’s why Cheltenham is so important to him, because it’s the only four days he can get off apart from family holidays, but we’ve got grand ambitions for his horses. “We’re trying to make them Graded horses - so I think, all things being equal, we’ll throw the dice at that Select Hurdle at Sandown in two weeks, then next year, if it’s appropriate, we might even start at something like the West Yorkshire Hurdle, and go from there. He won’t jump fences - he wouldn’t see over one! Although he would jump one, because he’s got the heart to do it, but he is small; he’s tiny.