Adam Houghton was on course for day two of the Randox Grand National Festival as a few bit-part players at Cheltenham enjoyed their day in the sun.

We’re often told by racing professionals that there is less pressure at Aintree than there is during the Cheltenham Festival. It was a line trotted out again by Dan Skelton after he had plundered the opening race on Friday with Langer Dan, the trainer going on to describe Aintree during Grand National week as like ‘a carnival’, providing a far more relaxed environment compared to the win-at-all-costs mentality which prevails at Cheltenham. Just as defeats at Prestbury Park can leave a scar, victories at Aintree can leave you dreaming again about what next season might bring. Langer Dan himself was lucky to escape with just a few scratches after he was brought down at the second flight in the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival, and now his connections can look ahead to bigger and better things after he belatedly showed himself to be the handicap blot many thought he was last month.

2022 Grand National Best Bets

Then, in the Top Novices’ Hurdle which followed, it was Jonbon’s turn to lift himself off the canvass after the first defeat of his career at Cheltenham. Well and truly put in his place in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle by stablemate Constitution Hill, the highly-strung Jonbon suddenly had a big question to answer, specifically whether he had the mental fortitude to give his best just 24 days after that that bruising encounter. It’s fair to say that Jonbon answered his doubters in no uncertain terms. It would have been easy for him to shirk the issue when El Fabiolo moved up to challenge at the last, but Jonbon simply would not be denied, battling all the way to the line to get the verdict by a neck. Many people might have doubted beforehand whether Jonbon had the toughness required to get the job done in that manner, but his rider Aidan Coleman certainly wasn’t one of them. “It was no surprise to me he’s so genuine,” he explained afterwards. “I’ve ridden a lot of horses in my life and I knew from day one with this fellow that he was never going to let me down on that front. “It’s taken until now to show that side of his character to you guys [because his wins were so easy and then his first defeat was so comprehensive], but I knew from the back of the last he wasn’t going to let me down.”

The Top Novice could be under investigation under the Trade Descriptions Act this year, but it was always going to in the absence of Constitution Hill, the horse who beat Jonbon by no fewer than 22 lengths at Cheltenham and who seems destined for the Punchestown Festival, where he will get the opportunity to do his own bit for his already-sky-high reputation. The best of the Irish – largely absent at Aintree this week – will be back in action at Punchestown, including Allaho no doubt, a horse we know to be comfortably superior to Fakir d’Oudairies. It was for that very reason that Fakir d’Oudairies missed the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham this year, his connections not wanting to add to the scar tissue already inflicted on him by Allaho. For context, the pair have met three times since the start of 2021 and Willie Mullins’ star chaser has come out on top each time by a cumulative margin of 32 lengths. It shouldn’t be forgotten that Fakir d’Oudairies is very much a top-class chaser in his own right, though, and he underlined that point on Friday as he won the Marsh Chase for the second year in a row. Last year he had to show toughness to shrug off his comprehensive Ryanair defeat 22 days earlier, but this year it was a performance of sheer class, staying on well after the last to see off the best that Britain could muster by an easy five and a half lengths.

After the three open Grade One chases at the Cheltenham Festival all went the way of Irish-trained horses, this success for Fakir d’Oudairies will raise further questions about the lack of talented chasers in Britain, as would another Grand National dominated by Irish trained-runners after they filled 10 of the first 11 places 12 months ago. Tomorrow will tell us more in that regard but, in the meantime, the Mildmay Novices’ Chase did at least give reasons to be optimistic about the next wave of talent coming through the ranks. After Langer Dan and Jonbon, this time it was Ahoy Senor’s turn to enjoy the delights of Aintree after the disappointment of Cheltenham. In fairness, Ahoy Senor ran a cracker when filling the runner-up spot in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase 23 days earlier, but this was undoubtedly his best effort yet over fences as he comprehensively reversed the form with his Cheltenham conqueror, L’Homme Presse, making all this time to land the spoils by five lengths in dominant fashion. Ahoy Senor again showed a tendency to jump right, so much so that he wouldn’t be the most attractive proposition to attack the Canal Turn with. There is still time for that to be ironed out, though, and the Grand National is unlikely to be on his horizon any time soon, anyway, with all roads leading to the 2023 Gold Cup instead. He promises to be a leading contender if continuing to go the right way. Similar comments still apply to L’Homme Presse, who was possibly feeling the effects of a long season as he eventually passed the post a weary third in the Mildmay. His campaign had been one of relentless progress up to this point and it will be no surprise if he gets back on an upward curve with another summer under his belt.

