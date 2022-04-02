Douvan’s full-brother lost his unbeaten record but little else in finishing second to his spectacular Nicky Henderson-trained stablemate Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham. Henderson is also represented by First Street.

Willie Mullins has entered El Fabiolo, who will be having his second start for the Closutton handler after missing an intended engagement at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Fred Winter winner Brazil, County Hurdle third Colonel Mustard and Imperial Cup hero Suprise Package are other possibles from Ireland.