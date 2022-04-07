Epatante the one in Aintree Hurdle Epatante took advantage of a final flight fall from Zanahiyr to run out a 14-length winner of the Grade 1 Betway Aintree Hurdle on Thursday. Nicky Henderson's mare was going well under Aidan Coleman when Gordon Elliott's charge crashed out, but the race was far from over with the five-year-old looking like he had more under the bonnet, too. However, once Zanahiyr fell there was only going to be one winner as Epatante coasted clear of Monmiral for an emphatic win. Paddy Power cut her to 20/1 from 33s for next year's Champion Hurdle on the back of the win.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Henderson said: “She’s right back to her best. That’s the first time she has ever been two and a half miles and the worry was would she get it? She’s won all sorts of Group Ones over two miles and we asked her to go that bit further and she got it standing on her head! “She’s quickened very well and her jumping was electric. That’s her secret weapon, well, it’s not a secret weapon. It’s an open weapon. “She’s just been back to herself, we didn’t have to change an awful lot. This mare, she needs her confidence, and she’s got it back as you can see.” On plans, the Seven Barrows handler added: “Something like Constitution Hill might come into the equation. We’ll see where they all go, we’ll worry about that later! “We’ve put her in at Punchestown. Who knows? She’s on top of her form, isn’t she? She deserves it, she’s done nothing wrong all year. “She ran a super race at Cheltenham. JP said at the beginning of the season ‘Fighting Fifth, Christmas Hurdle, those are our golden aims’. We halved one and won the other and you’d settle for that, then we had a crack at the Champion and she was an honourable second. She’s massively improved on last year. McManus was delighted, saying: “It’s a great performance by Nicky to have her in the shape she was in after the Champion Hurdle, I’m very pleased. “She hasn’t had too many issues, she met one too good in the Champion Hurdle, it was great that he got her back and he was very happy with her preparation. “She did it very well.” Coleman said: “You can just do whatever you want on her really, she had a lovely run through and she was travelling well when we got left alone at the last. It was a super performance and I’m delighted. “She’s won a Grade One left-handed at Newcastle, a Grade One right-handed at Kempton, a Champion Hurdle left-handed, whatever you want, she’ll do. She’s very good.”

Knight Salute gets Anniversary in stewards room

Pied Piper comes across Knight Salute at the last

There was drama on day one at Aintree as Knight Salute was awarded the Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle after a dead-heat with the subsequently demoted Pied Piper. Gordon Elliott's horse travelled sweetly under David Russell but there was slight interference at the final flight as he came across Knight Salute, who was going well in his slipstream. The pair battled out a final furlong thriller and the judge couldn't separate them at the line, calling a dead-heat after a long wait. No sooner had the result been called the klaxon for a stewards' inquiry sounded and after another lengthy delay Milton Harris' 14/1 chance was awarded the contest with Pied Piper demoted.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Harris said: “He cost 14 grand and gives everyone a bit of optimism. “Brennan is his own man and said thank you for sticking with him, and he didn’t knock the horse about when his chance had gone in the Triumph. “He could run anything down, this horse, but the juveniles are still 15lb below the Champion Hurdle horses. “That’s why we were going to take him for a race in America later in the year with a view to possibly selling him.” He added on ultimately getting the race after the inquiry: “It doesn’t sit well with me, it’s not the way I like to play sport. “But that’s the rules, and if the rules say that – I just feel sorry for the second, I thought it was a good battle and it’s a shame to see someone demoted.” Speaking before the verdict of the stewards, Elliott said: “Davy didn’t say much, he just said he hit the front too soon and if he had his time back he’d have taken his time more. “He followed Mark (Walsh, on Brazil) as he thought he was the horse to beat. He went by him and then idled and pulled up in front. Davy is raging with himself, but that’s horseracing. “I’ll take a dead-heat in a Grade One any day of the week. We’ve hit the crossbar a lot over the last two weeks. “Both horses ran great races. Full credit to Milton Harris and his team – they’ve done a good job with their horse and our team did a great job with ours. “A dead-heat is a fair result and I’m happy. This horse will go straight to (Royal) Ascot now.”

Clan Des Obeaux sees it out for second Betway Bowl victory

Clan Des Obeaux winning a second Betway Bowl

Clan Des Obeaux clung on grimly to claim a second victory in the Betway Bowl Chase at Aintree and give Paul Nicholls an important winner. Second in the race to Kemboy in 2019 and successful 12 months ago, the 10-year-old has also won the King George at Kempton twice. He was on something of a retrieval mission here, however, as having finished second in the King George at Christmas he was disappointing in the Denman Chase at Newbury. But in another example of why Nicholls has been a multiple champion he reached for first-time blinkers and Clan Des Obeaux looked back to his best.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!