Betfair's ambassadors Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore discuss their runners and rides for day one of Aintree.

For more from Betfair's ambassadors please visit - https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing

Paul Nicholls - Aintree Day One 1.45 - Stage Star I was blown away by the way he won the Turners at Cheltenham with a finely judged ride by Harry Cobden. He has plenty of boot, travelled well, jumped for fun and was going clear at the finish. The extra week since the Festival is a big plus for Stage Star who seems in top order and worked really well on Tuesday morning. Everyone keeps asking if our horses that performed so well at Cheltenham will be all right at Aintree. I think they are fine, they are doing everything I’ve asked of them at home and I couldn’t be happier with them. The only way to find out is to run them and I expect Stage Star to shine. 2.55 - Bravemansgame The same comments apply to Bravemansgame who ran the race of his life in finishing second in the Gold Cup four weeks ago. It was a hell of a race, as good a Gold Cup as you will see with an end to end gallop. He was pinpoint accurate at his fences and was the only one to make a race of it with the winner Galopin Des Champs. Bravemansgame looks tremendous, has been working really well and there is no sign of his having a hard race at the Festival. I’m expecting another big run from him and would argue that if he is not at his best now I doubt he will be if we wait for Punchestown in two weeks time.

4.05 - Magic Saint An experienced handicapper he has given my 17 year old daughter Olive a lot of fun in Hunter Chases this spring and this race has been the target since they won decisively at Wincanton early last month. Magic Saint is a sound jumper who loves to be on the pace and the trip of two miles, five furlongs should be ideal for him over the Aintree fences. 5.15 - Seeyouinmydreams We have had eighteen individual bumper winners this season and she was one of the most impressive when bolting up on her debut by twelve lengths at Newbury early last month. Harry Cobden hadn’t sat on her at home but told me afterwards that he thought she would win because she gave him such a good feel on the way to the start. Who knows what she beat but she was seriously impressively? She surprised us a bit at Newbury because she had been quite buzzy at home. If the occasion doesn’t get to her at Aintree she will run very well.

Bravemansgame

Rachael Blackmore - Aintree Day One 2.35 – A Plus Tard I’m really looking forward to riding A Plus Tard in the Aintree Bowl. He was running a big race in the Gold Cup. I was probably a little further back than ideal, the way the race was developing, but I had just begun to move up. I had just begun to track Paul, I had my eyes set on him, and then Ahoy Senor fell in front of me and brought down Sounds Russian. A Plus Tard actually had to jump them both. It’s amazing what horses can do. He jumped the first one, then as soon as he landed, he saw the other one, and he jumped him as well. Obviously that took me out of the race. It was just one of those things. I continued for a little while, just to see if I could creep back into it, but that’s such a crucial point in the race, it was just starting to get going, and we couldn’t recover from that. I was very happy with how he felt at the time, I was very happy with how he was travelling. I thought that he was going to run a big race. Who knows how the race would have panned out, or how he would have come up the hill, but I was very happy with him at the time. On the plus side, he didn’t have a hard race. And he has been in great order since. I gave him a pop last week, and he seems to be in great form. It’s a really good race obviously, it’s going to be like a mini Gold Cup. There’s no Galopin Des Champs, but we have Shishkin instead. But I’m very happy with A Plus Tard and I’m very much looking forward to this.

4.40 – Dancing On My Own I ride Dancing On My Own in the Red Rum Chase. He has been well beaten in his two runs this season, but he has been going well at home and I hope that he can bounce back. He ran a big race to finish second in this race last year. He led for most of the way, he was only caught by The Last Day on the run to the final fence, and the two of them finished well clear of the rest of the field. He’s only 3lb higher in the handicap now that he was then, and that gives him a chance. He obviously likes it around Aintree, and I think that he’ll prefer the ground that we’re going to get on Thursday to the ground that he had at Fairyhouse the last day. Hopefully he can bounce back to form. 5.15 – July Flower I ride July Flower in the Grade 2 mares’ bumper. She is a really nice filly, she has come from France where she won two bumpers, the second of them a Grade 1 race at Fontainebleau. I was lucky enough to win this race two years ago on Me Too Please, and it is a race that has been won by some good mares in the past, it was won by Ashroe Diamond last year. I hope that July Flower can go well. She has been working well at home and I’m excited to see how she’ll do now.