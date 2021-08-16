Aintree assignment for If The Cap Fits

Harry Fry intends to return If The Cap Fits to the scene of his finest moment in a bid to get his career back on track by sending him to Aintree on Saturday for the Betway Hurdle.

Since claiming Grade One honours in the 2019 Ryanair Stayers’ Hurdle at the Merseyside track, the Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned nine year old has suffered mixed fortunes over both fences and hurdles. After winning just one of his four chasing starts last season If The Cap Fits then finished down the field in both the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and the same Grade One at Aintree he claimed victory in two years earlier.

In an attempt to get the son of Milan back to winning ways Fry will drop him down in both class and trip for a tilt at the two and a half mile prize at the weekend, which the Dorset-based handler claimed back in 2017 with the now retired Unowhatimeanharry. Fry said: “If The Cap Fits is all set to go to Aintree over hurdles on Saturday. "That is over two and a half and if all goes well he will end up at Haydock in the Grade Three Betfair Exchange Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle That is our focus at the moment. "He certainly didn’t reach the same height over fences last season as he has done previously over hurdles. "We will start down the hurdle route and go from there. He seems well within himself at home."