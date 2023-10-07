Content put her experience to good use in reversing form with Kitty Rose in the Curragh’s Staffordstown Stud Stakes.
Natalia Lupini’s big-race favourite was two and a half lengths clear of Content when maintaining her unbeaten record at Leopardstown last month, but reopposing over a mile in this Group Three contest, it was Aidan O’Brien’s daughter of Galileo who came to the fore.
Sent off an unfancied 20/1 in the hands of Chris Hayes, Content cruised into the race stylishly from a patient start and entering the final furlong looked well placed to hunt down Kitty Rose, who was making a bold bid on the front end.
Content was soon matching strides with the 11/10 market leader and had enough in reserve to cruise two and a half lengths clear at the line, earning a 33/1 from 100/1 quote from Betfair for next year’s 1000 Guineas.
“It was a nice spare to get,” said Hayes, who has won on two of his three rides for O’Brien.
“She’s obviously well bred and if you ignored her last run and came straight here from Champions Weekend she had to have a chance.
“She rolled around a little bit late on, but it’s holding ground and we were after going an even tempo.
“Aidan wanted to teach her so it was important to get cover and a smooth run. I think she will improve and she won snug in the end.”
