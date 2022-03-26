Impressive Cheveley Park winner Tenebrism was another to be put through her paces with Newmarket also on her agenda.

There were three groups galloping, with unbeaten Futurity Trophy winner Luxembourg in the first of them.

O’Brien said: “Luxembourg was in the first lot and everything went very well. He did everything very nicely and he finished off nicely and Ryan (Moore) seemed very happy with him.

“I was very happy as well with Point Lonsdale, Seamus (Heffernan) said he relaxed and quickened nicely and you’d have to be very happy.

“You’d have to see how they come out of it but we’re thinking of aiming both of them at Newmarket.”

He went on: “Star Of India was among them as was Aikhal. I thought they could be Irish Guineas horses. They won’t go to Leopardstown for the Trial now, it comes too quick.

“The two could go for the Irish Guineas or they could go to France for the French Guineas like St Mark’s Basilica and step up to a mile and a quarter after that.

“Tennebrism worked very well, Ryan was very happy with her. They went a strong seven (furlongs) and she came home very well.

“Concert Hall and History were in the same group and came up just behind Tennebrism. Tennebrism will go straight for the Guineas.”