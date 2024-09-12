Aidan O’Brien to field St Leger trio as seven declared

The Ballydoyle squad is headed by Royal Ascot winner Illinois, who subsequently chased home stablemate and Irish Derby winner Los Angeles in the Great Voltigeur at York.

Los Angeles was not declared for Doncaster, as anticipated.

As well as Illinois, O’Brien has two other colts gunning for glory who would be stable stars in most yards.

Jan Brueghel is unbeaten in three outings, including in the Group Three Gordon Stakes at Goodwood last time out.

Also representing Ballydoyle is Grosvenor Square, who has slowly come to the boil this season but exploded with a 20-length victory in the Irish St. Leger Trial last time out.