Santa Barbara in action
Aidan O’Brien thrilled with Santa Barbara progress

By Nick Robson
12:22 · SUN August 22, 2021

Aidan O’Brien will let the dust settle before deciding on the next plan of attack with Santa Barbara.

A huge springer in the Classic markets early in the spring, she was eventually beaten in both the 1000 Guineas and the Oaks, finishing fourth and fifth – races which were won by stablemates Mother Earth and Snowfall respectively.

O’Brien continued to aim high with the Camelot filly and ran her in the Pretty Polly at the Curragh, where she went close but was narrowly denied by Thundering Nights.

Since then she has run twice in America, winning both and each of them at Grade One level.

First when Ryan Moore managed to extricate her from an unpromising spot in the Belmont Oaks and then when very impressive in the Beverly D. at Arlington Park.

“She seems good since she got back,” said O’Brien.

“We’ve not really decided where she’s going to run next yet, we’ll just let her settle back into her routine then have a chat.

“We’d always thought the world of her at home. It’s taken some time, but now she’s beginning to show what we always thought she was capable of.”

