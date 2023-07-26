Aidan O'Brien is eager to see how his three-time Group One scorer Paddington measures up against the older milers in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival next week.
Having landed the Irish 2,000 Guineas in May, Paddington quickly asserted himself as the leading miler of the Classic crop when taking the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, before successfully stepping up in trip in a thrilling renewal of the Eclipse.
Paddington is now due to return to a mile and it will be the first time he will have faced older horses over that trip.
Having seen off Emily Upjohn over 10 furlongs at Sandown, Paddington could have another John and Thady Gosden-trained star filly to tackle on the Sussex Downs in the form of Inspiral, who the bookmakers feel has the best chance of upsetting Paddington, but O'Brien is eager to see a competitive contest so he can get a true feel for his colt's accomplishments.
“We always treat every horse with total respect, but we’re also delighted when the races are as competitive as they can be because that is what we all want to see,” said O’Brien.
“That is what we need to gauge our horses and know where we are going next. The more competitive it is and the better the horses are that are in there, the better it is for us and everyone else, we think.”
“Ryan [Moore] always thought he had lots of pace and coming back to a mile won’t be a problem. We were delighted with him in the Eclipse and we always had the Sussex Stakes as part of his programme.
“He has been putting on weight after every run. He was much heavier heading into the Eclipse than he was before Ascot, which is quite unusual. He thrives on work and everyone involved with him is very happy.
“The Sussex Stakes is a very prestigious race that has stood the test of time. For a horse going to stud, it is very important with it being the first time the three-year-olds can take on the older milers.”
The son of Siyouni has won six races on the bounce and having started the season winning a heavy ground Naas handicap has progressed to become one of the standout three-year-olds of the season and O'Brien believes his rise to the top has no equal during his long and distinguished training career.
He said: “What he has done has been incredible. I hold Paddington in very high regard. He is very natural, very quick and very straightforward. He is a little bit different, we think, and the way he has progressed from run to run is very unusual.
“I know Ryan (Moore) is very impressed with him all the time and he looks a very serious horse at the moment. I think he’s standing up to a lot of scrutiny by the other horses that have gone by before him.
“It’s very unusual what he is doing and the ease with which he is doing it and the way he is doing it. It’s very hard to compare him but I’m not sure we’ve ever had a horse that has made that improvement in the way he is doing it, mentally, physically and confidence-wise and everything really.
"He just looks so natural.”
Regarding Paddington’s high head carriage in the closing stages of his races, O’Brien said: “Every horse is different and every human being is different. We all carry ourselves differently and that is the way he carries himself.
"The lads who ride him say he is very aggressive – when you ask him to quicken, he really gets hold of the bit and does quicken. He is quite unusual and I suppose everything he is doing is very different. He just looks a special horse.”
