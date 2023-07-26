Aidan O'Brien is eager to see how his three-time Group One scorer Paddington measures up against the older milers in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival next week.

Having landed the Irish 2,000 Guineas in May, Paddington quickly asserted himself as the leading miler of the Classic crop when taking the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, before successfully stepping up in trip in a thrilling renewal of the Eclipse. Paddington is now due to return to a mile and it will be the first time he will have faced older horses over that trip. Having seen off Emily Upjohn over 10 furlongs at Sandown, Paddington could have another John and Thady Gosden-trained star filly to tackle on the Sussex Downs in the form of Inspiral, who the bookmakers feel has the best chance of upsetting Paddington, but O'Brien is eager to see a competitive contest so he can get a true feel for his colt's accomplishments. “We always treat every horse with total respect, but we’re also delighted when the races are as competitive as they can be because that is what we all want to see,” said O’Brien. “That is what we need to gauge our horses and know where we are going next. The more competitive it is and the better the horses are that are in there, the better it is for us and everyone else, we think.”



“Ryan [Moore] always thought he had lots of pace and coming back to a mile won’t be a problem. We were delighted with him in the Eclipse and we always had the Sussex Stakes as part of his programme. “He has been putting on weight after every run. He was much heavier heading into the Eclipse than he was before Ascot, which is quite unusual. He thrives on work and everyone involved with him is very happy. “The Sussex Stakes is a very prestigious race that has stood the test of time. For a horse going to stud, it is very important with it being the first time the three-year-olds can take on the older milers.”