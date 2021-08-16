Aidan O’Brien reports his Breeders’ Cup contenders to have taken the journey to Del Mar in their stride – although the exact make-up of his challenge has yet to be decided.

The Ballydoyle handler finds himself in the slightly unusual situation of having four Group One winners as reserves to get a run in the Longines-sponsored Turf – with a fifth contender, Love, the only one guaranteed a start in the mile-and-a-half showpiece. She could yet switch to the Filly & Mare Turf, which would mean first reserve Japan gets in the Turf. Broome and Bolshoi Ballet are third and fourth reserve respectively, with Mogul a little further down. O’Brien said on Sunday: “Love is in the Turf, but she might come out and go into the Filly & Mares to let in the likes of Japan, Bolshoi Ballet and Broome. They are all in good form.