Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Trainer Aidan O'Brien: has a star on his hands in Luxembourg
Aidan O'Brien: Exciting two-year-old team

Aidan O'Brien Stable Tour: Two-year-olds to follow

By Sporting Life
13:43 · MON March 28, 2022

It is early days for the Ballydoyle juveniles but Aidan O’Brien nominated a few that have caught his eye at a press morning on Monday.

He said: “Little Big Bear is likely to be our first runner, he is by No Nay Never out of Adventure Seeker, he’s going well. He’s one for a six-furlong maiden at the Curragh (April 10). The same day Mediate, by No Nay Never out of Pembina, might run in the fillies’ maiden over five.

“There’s a very nice colt by Mendelssohnn called Congol River who is working well. There’s one by Sioux Nation out of Rhiana, Tiger Paw, going nicely. We’ve only two by Sioux Nation and they are fast horses.

“There’s a Dark Angel out of Anna Law (dam of Battaash), The Antarctic, they were some of the early ones, along with Aesop’s Fables, who have made it into our A grade when they’ve been working.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Email

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING