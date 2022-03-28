He said: “Little Big Bear is likely to be our first runner, he is by No Nay Never out of Adventure Seeker, he’s going well. He’s one for a six-furlong maiden at the Curragh (April 10). The same day Mediate, by No Nay Never out of Pembina, might run in the fillies’ maiden over five.

“There’s a very nice colt by Mendelssohnn called Congol River who is working well. There’s one by Sioux Nation out of Rhiana, Tiger Paw, going nicely. We’ve only two by Sioux Nation and they are fast horses.

“There’s a Dark Angel out of Anna Law (dam of Battaash), The Antarctic, they were some of the early ones, along with Aesop’s Fables, who have made it into our A grade when they’ve been working.”