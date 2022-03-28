Aidan O'Brien on older horses for 2022

Last year’s ante-post Derby favourite High Definition will be given the chance to redeem his reputation this season with Aidan O’Brien still harbouring hopes he can fulfil his undoubted potential.

Having sprouted wings to win on his debut at two, he repeated the trick to win the Beresford Stakes. O’Brien sent him to York for the Dante Stakes on his first run at three and while he was beaten, there was enough promise in his third to Hurricane Lane to suggest a bright future was still in front of him, but it was downhill from there, including when last seen in the St Leger.

“High Definition worked very well at the Curragh (on Saturday). He’s going to come on the next day and he’ll start in that 10 furlong race, the Mooresbridge, something like that, but he’s ready to go now,” said O’Brien.

“Looking at him now, he was probably very weak last year and the two runs at two probably took more out of him than we thought. He was a big horse for two runs and maybe I should have left him. Ten or 12 furlongs should be no problem.”