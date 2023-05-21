Siyouni colt Paddington has won three of his four starts to date, including two impressive victories this term at Naas and the Curragh.

O’Brien experimented with running Cairo on dirt in the UAE Derby last time out, but the son of Quality Road was well beaten. Prior to that he had shown smart form at two, winning the Killavullan Stakes.

“Paddington and Cairo are probably the two mains ones, that’s what we are thinking at the moment,” said O’Brien.

Mediate could try again for Classic honours after finishing sixth in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

As the ground was riding soft at Newmarket, O’Brien will be hoping for a dry week to help Meditate’s cause on Sunday.

O’Brien is also considering supplementing the lightly-raced Jackie Oh, beaten in an Oaks trial last time out.

“Meditate is the main one for the 1,000 Guineas and Jackie Oh, who was beaten in the fillies trial over a mile and a quarter at Navan, could come back in trip,” he said.