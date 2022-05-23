The Aidan O'Brien-trained Tuesday is a best-priced 11/2 for the Cazoo Oaks after again shaping with promise in Sunday's Tatersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas.
The lightly-raced daughter of Galileo only opened her winning account in a Naas maiden at the end of March, since when she's been third to Cachet in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, and third to the brilliant Homeless Songs in Sunday's Curragh Classic (replay below).
O'Brien also saddled the Irish Guineas third Concert Hall who can be backed at 8/1 with Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair for the Oaks on Friday June 3.
Tuesday is now the general second-favourite for Epsom behind the John and Thady Gosden-trained Emily Upjohn, and it appears that is where she will be seen next.
“Tuesday ran a good race and came up against a very good filly on the day. I’d imagine if everything goes well she will head to Epsom,” O’Brien said.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
The Ballydoyle trainer was also delighted with High Definition, who produced a career-best in going so close in the Tattersalls Gold Cup.
Making virtually all of the running, the one-time Derby favourite went down by a neck to the William Haggas-trained Alenquer.
O’Brien said: “High Definition ran a great race and it was obviously his best run.
“We were delighted with him and he won’t mind going up in distance.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.