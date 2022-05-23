The lightly-raced daughter of Galileo only opened her winning account in a Naas maiden at the end of March, since when she's been third to Cachet in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, and third to the brilliant Homeless Songs in Sunday's Curragh Classic (replay below).

O'Brien also saddled the Irish Guineas third Concert Hall who can be backed at 8/1 with Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair for the Oaks on Friday June 3.

Tuesday is now the general second-favourite for Epsom behind the John and Thady Gosden-trained Emily Upjohn, and it appears that is where she will be seen next.

“Tuesday ran a good race and came up against a very good filly on the day. I’d imagine if everything goes well she will head to Epsom,” O’Brien said.