Aidan O'Brien on City Of Troy, his season and career so far and hopes and expectations heading into the Juddmonte International.

When Aidan O'Brien sat down with us this week to talk through his team for the Sky Bet Ebor Festival we were 15 days out from the Juddmonte International and the next sighting of City Of Troy, poster boy for the week and poster boy for the season. From the blow-out in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas to Betfred Derby glory in the space of four weeks this spring, he then headed to Sandown for the Coral-Eclipse and was joined by John Magnier and the full Coolmore team. We thought it was the signal for fireworks, for the work that tempted the brains behind the most successful breeding and training empire our sport has seen, to head to Esher, to be transferred into a performance that would linger long in the memory. It says much for the colt’s reputation that a length defeat of Al Riffa and co was seen as an anti-climax. But maybe York, on quicker ground and with a long, galloping straight to devour will be the catalyst for the day they and we crave, the one that the showreels will include in the years and decades to come.

Aidan O'Brien: City Of Troy & The York Ebor Festival team

So how is he? “He’s good, we’re happy with him since the Eclipse. He’s a horse who’s always captured everybody’s imagination and he’s in very good order at the moment,” O’Brien said. “He’s strong in his work and everything is going well. We always thought York would be a track that would suit him, it’s a big open galloping track and class usually outs at York, there’s usually an even pace on. “We’re happy with where he is and were happy with him at Sandown the last day. Things maybe didn’t work in his favour there for him to show off his strengths, but we were happy with what he did and delighted with him in the Derby before that and have been looking forward to York for a long time really.”

That Epsom success, or at least the back-story, bore a striking resemblance to the previous year’s triumph of Auguste Rodin. A Guineas blow-out to Derby glory in the space of four weeks, O’Brien is making the remarkable seem routine. But for him his job – and that of the team – is to prevent the wash-out in the first place or at least learn the lessons from it and act accordingly. “I didn’t have him prepared properly for the Guineas and it blew up in our faces really quickly, that does happen. We thought we were doing the right thing and obviously I wasn’t,” he said. “You have to analyse every single thing that happened before, during and after and that’s what we did then you have to tweak things here and there. Again that’s what we did as we tried to get back on the road. There’s a road set out for the whole season and targets on that road you want to hit, and we went off that road fairly dramatically in the Guineas. “We had to try and get back on it, make a lot of adjustments in lots of different places and obviously we didn’t want to fly back on the road and fly off the other side again, we had to try and gently get back to where we were supposed to be and not overdo it but tweak. “You then go to the races and hope that things fall back into place. His next race was the Derby. He was far from the finished article, but we were happy to get back on the road and we had more to do between then and Sandown and we did them, but maybe we didn’t get things tactically 100% right that day. “He won but obviously wasn’t really impressive although he won nicely, so we felt after that we had more tweaks to make and that happens all the time when things don’t work. “The tweaks are in routine, training, everybody would have discussed it, everyone puts in their two pennies worth, we have a discussion and try and come up with the right solution, the right work pattern, the right daily programme of things that should be done and shouldn’t be done every day to help him to perform. “Obviously those real good, top horses are bursting with ability in lots of different areas, and you have to get them in a way so they can control it and use it when you want it. “Everybody must come on board, nobody says too much about it because it’s always kind of very much an in-house thing and there are a lot of people helping make that happen. “When it works that’s why I’m always very conscious of trying to name as many people as I can and there are others I don’t name because there are so many involved and I don’t get time and people get sick of listening to me but those are the people who make it happen really “We come up with the programme, a part of it like everyone else, and then they all work at it and my job then is to watch it and hopefully help anyone who wants it in between with those horses.”