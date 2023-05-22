Check out the latest thoughts of Ballydoyle maestro Aidan O'Brien on his potential 2023 Betfred Derby contenders.
Timeform Rating: 132
Aidan says: “We think what happened was that Little Big Bear got galloped into and he got knocked over on top of Auguste Rodin and wiped him out.
"Then he ended up getting caught in a pocket for a couple of furlongs. It was a bit of a non-event and Ryan (Moore) accepted it.
"We always knew that for him going to the Guineas every single thing was going to have to fall right for him because he is a middle-distance horse.
“Obviously it didn’t and the rest is history. What we are very happy with is the way he came out of the race, he came out of it very well.
“All the signs are very good with him since, so we just put a line through it and look forward on to the Derby because that was always the plan. We’re looking forward to that now.
“There are other horses in it, but I’d imagine he’ll definitely be the main one.”
Timeform Rating: 122p
Aidan says: “San Antonio, who won in Chester, could go to the French Derby the day after (Epsom)."
Timeform Rating: 119
Aidan says: “Adelaide River, who was second in Chester, could go that way (French Derby) as well. Obviously by far Auguste Rodin is the main horse (for Epsom) and always was."
Timeform Rating: 112p
Aidan says: “Continuous is a horse that hasn’t had a clear run, and had three of four hold-ups. That’s why it’s taken so long to get him out.
"He was kind of 75 per cent or a little bit more so he needed to get out and run. That’s why we were really happy with his run, he’s going to progress a lot from there.
"He might be a horse that might like a flat track, I’m not sure, and maybe Epsom is going to come too quick for him. He could be a horse for Ascot or the Curragh."
