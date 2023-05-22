Auguste Rodin

Timeform Rating: 132

Aidan says: “We think what happened was that Little Big Bear got galloped into and he got knocked over on top of Auguste Rodin and wiped him out.

"Then he ended up getting caught in a pocket for a couple of furlongs. It was a bit of a non-event and Ryan (Moore) accepted it.

"We always knew that for him going to the Guineas every single thing was going to have to fall right for him because he is a middle-distance horse.

“Obviously it didn’t and the rest is history. What we are very happy with is the way he came out of the race, he came out of it very well.

“All the signs are very good with him since, so we just put a line through it and look forward on to the Derby because that was always the plan. We’re looking forward to that now.

“There are other horses in it, but I’d imagine he’ll definitely be the main one.”