Irish Oaks preview: Aidan O'Brien on his team

Snowfall bids for a second Classic in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh – with Aidan O’Brien pleased the public is seeing what he has long witnessed from her on the Ballydoyle gallops.

In seven runs as a juvenile, the daughter of Deep Impact managed just one victory – in a maiden at the Curragh – but O’Brien rated her highly enough to run her in four Group races, including two at the top level.

She finished out of the money in all of them, but it has been a completely different story this season. On her reappearance at York in the Musidora, Snowfall made all of the running for a comfortable success – before Frankie Dettori took the ride in the Oaks, with Ryan Moore preferring Santa Barbara.

Of all Dettori’s many Group One successes, he has never ridden an easier winner than Snowfall – who came home 16 lengths clear.