Aidan O’Brien favouring direct Breeders’ Cup route with Auguste Rodin

The Aidan O’Brien-trained colt put a disappointing King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes run behind him when sent off the 11/4 favourite at Leopardstown under Ryan Moore last Saturday.

The English and Irish Derby winner showed his ability in a quality field to come home half a length ahead of stablemate Luxembourg.

The Breeders’ Cup now beckons at Santa Anita in early November, with the Deep Impact colt likely to set sail for America without another run.

“He’s very good. I was speaking to the boss on the way up and it’s very possible he’ll go straight to America,” O’Brien said.

“He came out of it great and I couldn’t have been happier with him.

“He loves pace and follows pace very easy. When he gets there he doesn’t do much, but that’s the way he’s always been.

“All he wants is a good pace on in front of him and in America you usually get that on fast ground.”

O’Brien was also pleased to see Kyprios return to action on Sunday at the Curragh, where the chestnut returned from nearly a year off the track to finish second in the Irish St Leger.

It was a heartening effort after such a long absence and Champions Day at Ascot in late October is now under consideration for the top-class stayer.

“He came out of the race very good and I’m very happy with him, I’m delighted with him really,” added O’Brien.

“He came out of it brilliant and he’s nearly moving better now than he was before the race, even though we were very happy with his action. He’s definitely gone the right way.

“You’d probably think about Ascot now because you’d give him time to go back, Arc weekend may be too quick.

“At least he could be there now for next year, which is great.”