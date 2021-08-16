Ahoy Senor tops Timeform standings

Timeform provide an update on the novice chase division following some key performances at the weekend

Ahoy Senor earned a rating of 157p for his scintillating success at Newbury on Saturday, propelling him to the head of Timeform's novice chase standings and putting him within touching distance of the standard typically required to win a Broadway Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival (the five-year winning average is 163). Bravemansgame had set the standard among this season's novices with a rating of 156p following two comfortable wins, but Ahoy Senor set a new benchmark in the Grade 2 John Francome Novices' Chase on Saturday, beating the short-priced favourite Mr Incredible by 31 lengths. Ahoy Senor - who beat Bravemansgame in a Grade 1 novice hurdle at Aintree last season - proved a class apart from his three rivals on Saturday, winning by a wide margin despite still looking a bit raw on just his second start over fences and fifth under Rules.

Trainer Lucinda Russell nominated the Kauto Star Novices' Chase as a potential target, putting him on course for a rematch with Bravemansgame. That would be a race to savour. Bravemansgame's trainer Paul Nicholls has another good prospect on his hands with Pic d'Orhy, who edged his rating up to 150+ (from 146) despite failing to complete at Newbury on Friday. Pic d'Orhy is having his second stint over fences following an aborted campaign last season, but he has looked much more convincing this time around, for all he fell at the fourth-last in the Grade 2 Berkshire Novices' Chase. Pic d'Orhy raced with plenty of zest and jumped boldly, which put his rivals under pressure and saw them come off the bridle a long way out. He was four lengths ahead and still going strongly when departing at the fourth-last, and he would probably have won by a long way had he completed.