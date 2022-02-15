Sporting Life
The very exciting Ahoy Senor

Ahoy Senor to go down novice route at Cheltenham

By Sporting Life
17:09 · TUE February 15, 2022

Lucinda Russell appears to be favouring the novice route with Ahoy Senor rather than having crack at the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

A Grade One winner over hurdles last season, the seven-year-old created a huge impression when scoring at Newbury earlier in the season.

No match for Bravemansgame at Kempton over Christmas, he returned to winning ways in Wetherby’s Towton Novices’ Chase last time out. But if he runs at the Festival at all, it seems likely it will be in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase.

A return to Aintree is also on the cards.

Download the Sporting Life app now

“Whatever happens, as we saw in the Doom Bar Novices’ Hurdle last year, I think Aintree really suits him,” said Russell.

“We’ll see what happens, he’s still in both races at Cheltenham. We’d probably be leaning towards the three-mile novice chase at Cheltenham, but we’ll see. He’ll either do that or go to Aintree.”

