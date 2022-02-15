A Grade One winner over hurdles last season, the seven-year-old created a huge impression when scoring at Newbury earlier in the season.

No match for Bravemansgame at Kempton over Christmas, he returned to winning ways in Wetherby’s Towton Novices’ Chase last time out. But if he runs at the Festival at all, it seems likely it will be in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase.

A return to Aintree is also on the cards.