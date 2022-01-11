Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Ahoy Senor put up a powerful display at Newbury
Ahoy Senor put up a powerful display at Newbury

Ahoy Senor still pointed at Wetherby

By Nick Robson
13:17 · TUE January 11, 2022

Lucinda Russell is still favouring Wetherby’s William Hill Towton Novices’ Chase on February 5 for Ahoy Senor.

Connections are giving other options some thought, with the new Winter Million meeting at Lingfield not entirely ruled out, although Russell herself would prefer to head to Wetherby.

A surprise Grade One winner over hurdles at Aintree last season, he got tongues wagging with a startling display in a Grade Two over fences at Newbury.

While he was beaten by Bravemansgame at Kempton over Christmas, Russell still gave him a Cheltenham Gold Cup entry last week.

The Timeform Jury Service

“He’s in very good form, he’s coming back to himself. I’m delighted with him and we’ll just see where next – Wetherby is still the favourite,” said Russell. “His owners and Scu (Peter Scudamore, assistant trainer) are mentioning some other options but Wetherby would still be my choice at the moment, we’ll see closer to the time.

“We have had a think about the new Lingfield races for Ahoy and for Corach Rambler, but I just don’t know yet. Some days I think we’ll have plenty of entries for them and other days I’m not so sure.

“We’ll see when it’s time for the entries. We’ve got plenty of horses who love heavy ground which would be a pull for us if it turned out like that and it is great prize money.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING