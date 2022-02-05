Sporting Life
The very exciting Ahoy Senor
Ahoy Senor shines in the Towton Novices' Chase

By Sporting Life
14:54 · SAT February 05, 2022

Ahoy Senor advertised his Cheltenham Festival claims with an emphatic success in the Towton Novices' Chase at Wetherby on Saturday.

Ahoy Senor, a Grade 1-winning novice hurdler last season, had to settle for second behind Bravemansgame in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day but he returned to winning ways in style at Wetherby, always looking in command at the head of affairs.

He is a top price of 7/1 (from 8/1) for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but is as short as 9/2 in places.

More to follow...

