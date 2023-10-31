Ahoy Senor 'almost certain' to run in bet365 Charlie Hall Chase

Ahoy Senor and Dashel Drasher appear unlikely to clash at Wetherby on Saturday, with the former being readied for the Charlie Hall Chase and the latter instead set to run over hurdles on the undercard.

Lucinda Russell’s Ahoy Senor disappointed as a hot favourite for last year’s Charlie Hall, trailing home last of five runners behind Bravemansgame. The eight-year-old did, though, show his true colours in the second half of the season – winning the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham in January before rounding off his campaign with a runner-up finish behind Shishkin in the Aintree Bowl. Ahoy Senor is entered in both the bet365 Charlie Hall and the bet365 Hurdle in West Yorkshire this weekend, but Russell’s partner and assistant Peter Scudamore said on Tuesday morning: “I’m almost certain that Ahoy Senor will go for the chase. He seems OK, we’re happy enough with him.”