King's Advice returns to action at Lingfield on Friday

Racing
The remarkable King's Advice fends off Outbox at Goodwood
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
15:10 · January 30, 2020 · 2 min read

Mark Johnston is looking to see King's Advice book his ticket to Saudi Arabia in the Betway Conditions Stakes at Lingfield on Friday.

The classy stayer improved in leaps and bounds on joining the Middleham handler last year, having arrived with a rating of just 71.

He won his first six starts for Johnston, with the run only coming to and end when he stepped up to two miles in the Northumberland Plate.

The Frankel six-year-old then resumed winning ways off a mark of 101 in a valuable race at Newmarket, and added further success at Goodwood before disappointing in the Ebor.

King's Advice has had a break since being pipped by Weekender at Salisbury in September - but Johnston would rather not have to take him on with his own Mildenberger.

"It's a shame to run them against each other, but King's Advice needs a run before he heads to Saudi Arabia for the two-mile race," said Johnston.

"If he didn't run in this the only alternative was six days before so we decided to let him run. We were unsure as he could need the race, but when we saw there were only three others we let him take his chance.

"Mildenberger probably has (All-Weather) finals day as an aim, but there are still some question marks over whether he truly stays two miles - he has been running better of late but still maybe not quite up to his best.

"King's Advice started out on the all-weather for me and conditions-wise everything looks in his favour."

Taking on the Johnston pair are Emmet Mullins' Oriental Eagle, who is an interesting recruit from Germany, and Nick Littmoden's Original Choice, ridden by the in-form Hollie Doyle.

Rachael Blackmore on the turf after Aspire Tower's fall1

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 2h
Check out the latest daily racing preview2

Sunday's racing preview

French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.

Last updated 14m
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown3

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day4

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 10m
Faugheen on his way to victory at Leopardstown5

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 5m

