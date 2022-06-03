The North Yorkshire handler is no stranger to success in the five-furlong handicap, having scored aboard Rudi’s Pet in 2002 for his late father, Dandy Nicholls, who won the race five times between 1997 and 2009.

Tees Spirit has won both his starts this term for owners Ingleby Bloodstock and The Ivy League, cruising to success at Beverley and Nottingham over a similar trip.

Nicholls said: “Like most of those races, when dad wasn’t winning it, he was finishing second.

“It was a race, a bit like the Ayr Gold Cup, that if you won on something, you knew exactly where you’d be going.

“He has come on and seems to have improved. He showed that at Beverley, when Barry McHugh won on him and obviously the second horse at Nottingham (Four Adaay) won again, beating one of mine, so it is like anything – you need a bit of luck and everything has to fall right.”

Tees Spirit has yet to encounter Epsom, where the sprint track runs markedly downhill until the last 100 yards and is reputed to be the fastest of its kind in the world.

Nicholls says the gelding, who has an official rating of 83 following his recent victory, is worthy of his place in the ultra-competitive sprint, won last year by Epsom specialist Mokaatil, who is back to defend his title for Ian Williams.

“It is the right time to step him up in class,” said the Sessay-based handler.

“There is only one Dash. With all due respect, if he gets beat, I can always go back to a 0-85, but there is only one Derby day. If they are good enough, they can go. Obviously there are a couple in there are coming into the race in good form, but he won as he liked the last time.

“I rode him work on Tuesday morning and he is absolutely bouncing. The bookies don’t get it wrong too many times and he’s around a 10/1 shot.

“When I was riding, I would always want to side with something that is in form or something that I thought is on the upgrade. There are some of them who we know, if they run to their mark, they will hard to beat. But some of them haven’t been.”