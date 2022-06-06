Adrian Nicholls is in no rush to firm up future plans for Tees Spirit following his emotional success at Epsom on Derby day.

Exactly five years on from the death of his father Dandy, the North Yorkshire-based trainer was moved to tears after landing the Simpex Express ‘Dash’ Handicap – a race ‘sprint king’ Dandy Nicholls won on five occasions. Tees Spirit is reported to have taken his exertions in his stride and how the handicapper reacts to his victory will have a bearing on where he heads next. Nicholls said: “He was out in the paddock this morning, he’s eaten up and he’s bucking and kicking, so all good. “It was obviously an emotional day with it being the anniversary of losing dad. He was in my thoughts anyway, but it doesn’t get any bigger than Derby day and it was a hell of an achievement by the horse. “We’re a very small team and to get a winner like that was great.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!