Addeyyb poised for Australian repeat, if weather relents

Trainer William Haggas reports the seven-year-old to be in good shape as he bids to repeat his victory from 12 months ago in the 10-furlong Group One.

Speaking from Newmarket on Monday, Haggas said: “He’s fine, but the weather is pretty ropey still. It was still raining up until last night their time.

“Hopefully it will be dry from now, but it’s pretty wet.

“They’re all going again next weekend, so the entries were this morning. There were a few more in the races and the declarations are Wednesday morning.”

Like in 2020, Addeybb will be ridden by his regular partner Tom Marquand.

Victory in the Rosehill feature was the springboard to a brilliant 2020 for the former Lincoln Handicap winner, as he went to land another Grade One in Australia before finishing second in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot and claiming Champion Stakes glory.