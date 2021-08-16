Addeybb set for Goodwood ahead of Champions Day

The current Champion Stakes title holder has not been seen since running with credit behind St Mark’s Basilica in the Eclipse in July, finishing in front of subsequent Juddmonte International winner Mishriff.

While he was entered at Ayr and Newbury on Saturday, Haggas felt the ground would be too quick, and with the prospect of rain this weekend and the Foundation Stakes at Goodwood on Wednesday available, he has decided to wait.

He will be joined at Ascot next month by the unbeaten Baaeed, who is set to have a mouthwatering clash with Palace Pier in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

“The ground wasn’t soft enough for Addeybb this weekend but he needs a run, so we’ve put him in at Goodwood on Wednesday,” said Haggas.

“He’ll almost nearly have to run there, but I didn’t want to flog him up to Ayr when the forecast I saw said the rain, which they thought was coming on Friday, has dissipated now.

“It’s a shame but Goodwood will be fine, hopefully. They are due some rain at the weekend and I’m hoping they get plenty.”

Baaeed handled the step up to Group Once company when winning the Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp, beating the Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Order Of Australia to stretch his winning run to five.

“Baaeed is in good shape and aiming for the QEII,” said Haggas.

“We’re planning to run at Ascot, but if it’s bottomless we may have to think again.

“He’s been fine since the race and the I think that race will have done him good and I’m happy with him.”