Queen Elizabeth Stakes: Addeyyb ready for rematch

William Haggas believes Addeybb will prove a tougher nut for Verry Elleegant to crack in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick on Saturday – as long as the ground is soft enough.

The Champion Stakes winner finished second to Australia’s best horse three weeks ago in the Ranvet Stakes, a race he had won 12 months earlier. Addeybb also won the Queen Elizabeth last year, but after a late scare with a foot problem last month, Haggas expects some improvement – with a switch in headgear another reason to expect a bold showing. “They are really happy with him, but we could do with some rain. I’ve seen differing forecasts,” said Haggas. “I think there’s improvement in him, I just don’t think he went through his last race with any gusto whereas normally he’s a very strong traveller.

