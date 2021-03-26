Horse Racing
Tom Marquand wins aboard Addeybb in Sydney

Ranvet Stakes: Addeybb must pass veterinary inspection

By Sporting Life
10:25 · FRI March 26, 2021

Champion Stakes winner Addeybb must pass a veterinary inspection on the morning of the race if he is to be allowed to defend his title in the Ranvet Stakes at Rosehill.

The William Haggas-trained seven-year-old won Saturday’s Group One last year under Tom Marquand before going on to further glory in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, beating Verry Elleegant on both occasions.

The pair are due to meet again, but Addeybb was found to be 1/5th lame on his near fore after being plated on the eve of the race.

A stewards statement read: “The stable advised that the mild lameness is due to the gelding being recently plated and they are confident the lameness will be resolved by Saturday morning as the gelding has displayed similar tendencies after being plated.”

Addeybb enjoyed a terrific season on his return to the UK last year, finishing second in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and then winning at Ascot on Champions Day.

