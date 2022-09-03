Adayar has been given the green light to make his eagerly-awaited return to action next week in the Hilton Garden Inn Doncaster Conditions Stakes.

Last year’s Derby and King George hero has not been seen since finishing fifth in the Champion Stakes, just two weeks after running in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Having originally been targeted at the Coronation Cup, Royal Ascot and Eclipse, he has missed them all but Charlie Appleby seems much happier now. “Adayar worked great this morning, William (Buick) sat on him and he did everything asked of him,” said Appleby. “We had mooted going to Kempton but the mile and a half there, on a track which might be riding a bit slow for him, we thought Doncaster over 10 furlongs would suit better to get his career back on track.”