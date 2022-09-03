Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Adam Kirby celebrates as Adayar wins the Cazoo Derby
Adam Kirby celebrates as Adayar wins the Cazoo Derby

Adayar will return to action at Doncaster next week

By Nick Robson
14:54 · SAT September 03, 2022

Adayar has been given the green light to make his eagerly-awaited return to action next week in the Hilton Garden Inn Doncaster Conditions Stakes.

Last year’s Derby and King George hero has not been seen since finishing fifth in the Champion Stakes, just two weeks after running in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Having originally been targeted at the Coronation Cup, Royal Ascot and Eclipse, he has missed them all but Charlie Appleby seems much happier now.

“Adayar worked great this morning, William (Buick) sat on him and he did everything asked of him,” said Appleby. “We had mooted going to Kempton but the mile and a half there, on a track which might be riding a bit slow for him, we thought Doncaster over 10 furlongs would suit better to get his career back on track.”

Latest Sky Bet offer

It could be a big week for Appleby who is also set to run the odds-on favourite in the Cazoo St Leger, New London.

“He worked this morning, Oscar Urbina always rides and he galloped out strongly,” said Appleby. "He’s doing exactly what we hoped he would do. The plan was always to go straight to the St Leger, he comes off well off a break and I can’t fault him.”

One who will not be running next weekend is Native Trail, last seen coming home a distant fifth in the Juddmonte International, who held an entry on Irish Champions Weekend.

Appleby said: “Native Trail is just on a break, he won’t go to Ireland. He didn’t see the trip out and was disappointing at York, so we’re just regrouping. We’ll keep an eye on the QEII on Champions Day but he’d need the right ground.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING