It was 12 months ago the colt supplemented his Derby victory by landing the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes, and he has yet to make make it to the racecourse in 2022.

An intended return at Royal Ascot last month failed to come to fruition, while he was subsequently ruled out of the Eclipse at Sandown and a defence of his King George crown.

But the Moulton Paddocks handler has issued an upbeat bulletin on his progress and appears hopeful he will be back in competitive action in the not too distant future.