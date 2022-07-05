Reigning champion Adayar will miss the defence of his King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes crown having been taken out at the latest scratching stage.

The 2021 Derby winner memorably got the better of Mishriff in the Ascot showpiece 12 months ago – a double last achieved by Galileo in 2001 – and was poised to make his belated seasonal reappearance in the July 23 feature, having previously been ruled out of both Royal Ascot and the Coral-Eclipse this campaign. Joining the four-year-old in missing Ascot are stablemates Hurricane Lane and Yibir, while others to exit the picture include Sir Mark Prescott’s recent Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud winner Alpinista and the Queen’s Reach For The Moon. Sir Michael Stoute has won the race a record six times and goes for victory number seven with his Derby hero Desert Crown. The Nathaniel colt is one of 15 who remain in the hunt for the mile-and-a-half prize alongside Irish Derby champion Westover, who could be given the chance to atone for his troubled passage at Epsom and try to turn the tables on Desert Crown.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!